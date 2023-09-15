ASHTON JEANTY

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes the ball up to the end zone against Utah State during the game at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022. Like Saturday's game against North Dakota, the game against the Aggies was a 10 a.m. kickoff.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

BOISE — With Boise State kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday for a game against North Dakota, Garrett Curran said Bronco players will have a difficult question they have to answer hours before the game: Exactly how early is too early for a plate of spaghetti?

“With later games, we have breakfast, and we have our pregame meal, those are two different palates,” Curran said. “But sometimes with those early morning games, they’ll have both things out there and I’m not really sure if I’m going to eat breakfast food or have a little spaghetti and chicken breasts before the game. It’s like six in the morning so, who knows?”

BSU vs. UCF FOOTBALL

Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) runs after making a catch against UCF on Sept. 9 at Albertsons Stadium.

