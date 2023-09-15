Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes the ball up to the end zone against Utah State during the game at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022. Like Saturday's game against North Dakota, the game against the Aggies was a 10 a.m. kickoff.
BOISE — With Boise State kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday for a game against North Dakota, Garrett Curran said Bronco players will have a difficult question they have to answer hours before the game: Exactly how early is too early for a plate of spaghetti?
“With later games, we have breakfast, and we have our pregame meal, those are two different palates,” Curran said. “But sometimes with those early morning games, they’ll have both things out there and I’m not really sure if I’m going to eat breakfast food or have a little spaghetti and chicken breasts before the game. It’s like six in the morning so, who knows?”
For the record, Curran later clarified that he’ll likely go with breakfast food.
But after that decision is made, it is business as usual for the Broncos, who will keep to the same schedule and same warmup routine, so they are ready to go when the whistle blows.
“Once you get into the facility and get things rolling, it’s a football game,” Curran said. “We practice in the mornings, so that’s kind of when we’re at our bests and our bodies are ready to go.”
Since the beginning of August, Boise State has been regularly starting its practices at 9 a.m., so while the 4:30 a.m. alarm may be about an hour earlier than what the Broncos are generally used to, with everything needed to go through during pregame added in, it won’t be that much of a change in their routine.
“A lot of our guys are here fairly early on a Tuesday or Wednesday, 6 or 6:15, to get something to eat and get their bodies ready to go,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “Part of the process and being a morning operation team with the structure of how school schedules are, it’s better for us. Fortunately enough, when we get these 10 a.m. games, it’s slightly earlier than what we would normally operate on a Tuesday or Wednesday morning, which still calls for urgency bright and early.”
This will be the fourth game in the last three years the Broncos have played that kicked off in the morning. In 2021 they had road games at Utah State and San Diego State that started at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. With California being in the Pacific Time Zone, that game against the Aztecs — which was moved to Carson, Calif., with Snapdragon Stadium still being built — was a 9 a.m. local kickoff. The Broncos beat Utah State but lost to San Diego State.
Last year, the game against Utah State was also at 10 a.m., but this time it was at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos won that game 42-23.
“It’s obviously waking up earlier, but it’s really nothing different in the preparation,” said running back Ashton Jeanty. “We’re doing all the same things and we’re used to being up early. Honestly, it’s early, but it’s a good thing because you don’t have that anxiety that builds up over the day, like when you play a night game.”
While the team itself may be used to the early morning, the Broncos’ season is in need of a wakeup call.
Boise State is out to its first 0-2 start since 2005. In the first two games against Power 5 opponents Washington and UCF, the Broncos yielded 549 yards per game and rank 127th in the nation in total defense.
Against the FCS Fighting Hawks (2-0), Boise State will look to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1997, which also happens to be the last time Boise State finished with a sub-.500 record.
“Obviously, we’d like for the direction to be different, but we’re just focused on moving forward and getting ready and preparing for the next opponent,” Jeanty said.
