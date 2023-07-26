Kaleb Annett

Quarterback Kaleb Annett and his father pose with Boise State coaches during his unofficial visit to Boise in June. Annett, a three-star recruit from California, announced his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, 247Sports called three-star quarterback recruit Kaleb Annett a “somewhat under the radar signal caller” who was poised to have a breakout senior season at Newport Harbor (Calif.) Corona Del Mar High.

He impressed Andy Avalos and the Boise State football team enough to jump at him before the potential breakout season. Annett announced his commitment to Boise State via Twitter on Tuesday, giving the Broncos their quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.

