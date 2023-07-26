Quarterback Kaleb Annett and his father pose with Boise State coaches during his unofficial visit to Boise in June. Annett, a three-star recruit from California, announced his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, 247Sports called three-star quarterback recruit Kaleb Annett a “somewhat under the radar signal caller” who was poised to have a breakout senior season at Newport Harbor (Calif.) Corona Del Mar High.
He impressed Andy Avalos and the Boise State football team enough to jump at him before the potential breakout season. Annett announced his commitment to Boise State via Twitter on Tuesday, giving the Broncos their quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Annett took an unofficial visit to Boise in June and loved his experiences both on campus and around town. He received an offer from the Broncos during the visit.
He expects to make an official visit to the campus in September but wanted to lock in his commitment this week.
“I love the staff and have developed an incredible relationship with (offensive coordinator Bush) Hamdan and coach Avalos,” he told 247Sports on Tuesday following his commitment. “I was the only quarterback they offered, so I knew I was a priority for them and it feels great to be a part of the program.”
Annett also held an offer from Princeton and was getting looks at schools like Baylor and Oregon State.
He will get a chance to start for Corona Del Mar this fall after backing up David Rasor, who is now at UC Davis, last season. Despite playing in the backup role, he still saw some playing time, putting up 1,412 yards on 113 of 192 passing with 11 touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
