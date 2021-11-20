BOISE — Boise State’s offense scored just one touchdown and didn’t do a whole lot against New Mexico on Senior Night Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos’ defense and special teams units did plenty themselves for it not to matter.
Boise State blocked two punts and returned them for touchdowns and the defense forced two turnovers and pitched its first shutout six seasons in a 37-0 drubbing on The Blue.
It was Boise State’s first shutout since a 55-0 win over Hawaii in 2015.
The Broncos (7-4, 5-2 MW) won a fourth consecutive game to stay alive in the Mountain Division race, although the scenario remains somewhat bleak heading into the final week of the regular season.
Boise State’s defense allowed just 101 total yards. It’s the fewest yards allowed by the Broncos since the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl, when Northern Illinois had just 33 yards. It’s just the fifth time in the last 20 years in which a Boise State opponent didn’t reach 105 total yards.
And the Broncos needed it thanks to an offense that racked up 427 yards but had just two touchdowns.
Hank Bachmeier completed just 11 of 22 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. George Holani rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries for his third straight 100-yard game, while Khalil Shakir had 116 receiving yards on seven catches in likely his final home game.
But it was the defense and special teams that stole the show.
Boise State took the lead before the offense even ran a play and never looked back. It was that kind of night.
Kekaula Kaniho blocked a punt on New Mexico’s first possession of the game, and Tyreque Jones picked it up and ran 6 yards into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
Jonah Dalmas connected on a 27-yard field goal late in the first quarter. The Broncos led 10-0 after the first 15 minutes despite only having 44 total yards. The reason? New Mexico only had five yards.
Boise State’s punt block team did it again in the second quarter. This time it was Alex Teubner who broke in and blocked the Aaron Rodriguez punt, and it was Timberline graduate Dylan Herberg who scooped it up and went 7 yards for another score.
It marked the first time since Boise State joined the FBS in 1996 in which the Broncos scored two touchdowns on blocked punts before reaching the end zone on offense.
The New Mexico offense entered the game last in the country in scoring at just 13.6 points per game. The Lobos ranked No. 129 of 130 teams in total yards at barely 250 per game. They didn’t come close to either of those on Saturday — thanks in part to a dominant effort by Boise State’s defense.
The Lobos had just 46 yards of offense in the first half. Of their 21 running plays, 10 of them went for no gain or a loss.
And a costly turnover late in the second quarter helped the Broncos deliver the knockout blow. Shane Irwin forced a fumble with a hit of quarterback Connor Genal, and JL Skinner scooped it up and returned it to the Bronco 44-yard line with 17 seconds left.
After an incomplete pass, Bachmeier heaved a perfect throw and hit Shakir in stride for a 56-yard touchdown on the final play of the half to send the Broncos into the locker room with a 24-0 lead.
Boise State’s offense struggled to do much in the second half, settling for two Dalmas field goals in the third quarter to lead 30-0 heading into the fourth.
But it didn’t matter thanks to New Mexico’s painfully-hard-to-watch offense and Boise State’s dominant defense. New Mexico had just 67 yards of offense entering the fourth quarter.
Jack Sears relieved Bachmeier in the fourth quarter and scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give the Broncos a 37-0 lead.
The defense did the rest, preserving the first shutout in six years with a dominant effort.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated game story with postgame reaction from coach Andy Avalos and players.