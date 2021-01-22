BOISE — Boise State added a second assistant coach from UC Davis on Friday, naming Tim Keane as offensive line coach.
Keane was the offensive line coach at UC Davis from 2016-19. New Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough also was hired from UC Davis, where former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins is currently the head coach.
“Tim Keane is not only a bright football mind and a great coach, he’s also someone who has an appreciation for what this program is about and believes in its ideals,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said in a statement. “His ability to connect with student-athletes, coaches, staff and our community is truly what sets him apart, and I’m excited to have him join our staff.”
UC Davis won the Big Sky Conference Championship in 2018 and made an appearance in the FCS Playoffs. UC Davis set program records for yards rushing (2,159) and touchdowns rushing (27) that season.
Both Keane and Plough also spent time at College of Idaho together under current Yotes coach Mikes Moroski, also a former UC Davis assistant. Keane was the offensive coordinator at C of I in both 2014 and 2015 before returning to his alma mater UC Davis.
“Boise has a rich, rich tradition of not only winning, but of excellence,” Keane said in a statement. “People who go through this program are elite people, and there are championships to prove that. But, what is even more impressive is when you meet them in the community, it’s amazing to see the relationships they’ve built with each other, with their coaches and within the Treasure Valley.
"I’m appreciative for the opportunity Coach Avalos has given me, and for being able to bring my family here. I love football, but I also take pride in being a good father and husband, and that is what this program is about. This Bronco DNA fits who I am and aligns with what I want to be really good at, too.”
Keane previously coached at UC Davis from 2010-12 and spent time as both the running backs and offensive line coach. He was a graduate assistant at Tulane in 2008 and 2009.
The former UC Davis offensive lineman was the starting center in 2005 as a junior when the Aggies upset Stanford. Keane started 22 straight games over his final two seasons in 2005 and 2006 and was the first Aggie to win the Bob Oliver Award two different times as the team’s “unsung hero.”
Boise State's staff under Avalos is nearly complete. The only position coach still left to be hired is safeties coach.