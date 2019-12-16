LAS VEGAS — The Boise State football team will travel to Las Vegas today to continue preparations for Saturday's matchup with the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Here's six things to watch leading up to Saturday's 5:30 p.m. MST kickoff on ABC from Sam Boyd Stadium:
COACH PETE SPEAKS TONIGHT
The first event of bowl week should be one of the most intriguing as Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and Washington coach Chris Petersen will both meet for a photo opportunity and speak with the media Tuesday night.
It will be the first time members of the Boise media will get to speak with Petersen since he announced recently that he will step down as head coach following the bowl game.
Petersen went 92-12 in eight years as Boise State coach from 2006-13 and led the Broncos to a pair of Fiesta Bowl wins in 2007 and 2010.
Harsin and Petersen are expected to shake hands and talk ahead of the media availability, which is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. MST.
BOWL EVENTS
The Broncos will arrive in Las Vegas today, but won't have any official events until Wednesday. Boise State will take part in the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday night and the HyperX Esports Arena at Luxor Hotel on Thursday night.
Boise State's players and coaches will also attend the Las Vegas Bowl Kickoff Luncheon on Friday afternoon at the Hard Rock Casino. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer is the keynote speaker at the luncheon.
A pep rally featuring both team's band and cheerleaders will take place Friday at 6 p.m. on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
CHARITY WORK
Players from both teams will participate in a pair of charity events during bowl week.
A group of redshirts or injured players that won't play in Saturday's game will go to Opportunity Village on Wednesday, and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation event on Thursday.
Players will visit with the less fortunate on Wednesday, and help fit elementary school kids with a new pair of shoes during Thursday's event.
NOBODY OUT YET
Harsin said Saturday that no players had talked to him about sitting out the game to make sure they stay healthy for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. That obviously could change this week.
Redshirt juniors Curtis Weaver (STUD) and Ezra Cleveland (left tackle) both are expected to skip their senior seasons and enter the upcoming NFL Draft while senior wide receiver John Hightower is also expected to get drafted high come April.
Washington already has announced that two players will skip the bowl game to make sure they are healthy for the NFL Draft.
"I've had none of those conversations and I hope I don't," Harsin said. "I haven't had any transfer conversations and I haven't had any conversations about anybody sitting out. The one reason why, I think, is we didn't get one last year so you want to play in this one. I think that's a big part of it."
Harsin referenced linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's decision to play in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, a game in which he had 12 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble, as a reason why he hopes players will play in the bowl game.
"You think about the bowl game that Leighton played in and what he did and what probably put him in a position to be a first round pick," Harsin said. "He might have been that anyway, but there's one highlight that every coach in America has shown, the one where he tackled the guy in the open field. Every coach has shown that as a teach tape to their guys and he created that opportunity in that bowl game and in my opinion, that was a big difference in his future."
SIGNING DAY ON WEDNESDAY
The early signing period for high school prospects will happen Wednesday while the Broncos are in Las Vegas preparing for the bowl. The Broncos are expected to sign about 15 players Wednesday.
Harsin and Boise State's assistant coaches will meet with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the signings. Most of the players will send in their National Letters of Intent while the Broncos are on the practice field Wednesday morning.
THE IDAHO PRESS HAS YOU COVERED
The Idaho Press has a reporter in Las Vegas covering Boise State this week, and a second reporter will arrive Thursday to help cover Friday's press conference and the game.
Check the Idaho Press for daily stories and updates on the Broncos' trip to Las Vegas, and make sure to visit BlueTurfSports.com throughout the day for the latest happenings.