SEATTLE — Turns out the hype is real surrounding quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies offense.
Unfortunately for the Boise State football team on Saturday, it happened to be Penix’s first victim of the 2023 season.
The Bronco secondary had no answer for the Huskies quarterback, who has been in the preseason Heisman Trophy conversation, as Penix carved up the Broncos to give No. 10 Washington a 56-19 win in the season opener for both teams.
“When you’re playing the No. 10 team in the country on the road there has to be some level of consistency,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “As we said in the locker room, when that sun comes up tomorrow, we’re going to work on building that.”
The Broncos came into Husky Stadium dreaming of picking up a season-opening win against a Power 5 opponent, one ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll at that. But instead, the Broncos are heading home 0-1 with a season-opening road loss for the third season in a row.
The 56 points surrendered by the Broncos were the most since beating Nevada 69-67 in the infamous four overtime game in 2007. Outside of that, you have to go back to 1998, when the Broncos gave up 63 at Louisiana Tech.
“One thing this team is very capable of is learning and not making the same mistakes twice,” said safety Alexander Teubner. “It’s hard to say there’s anything good from a loss like this. But there’s definitely plenty to learn from. One thing we will do is put down our heads and work. Whether there’s 50-plus points on that scoreboard, or not, guys in this locker room won’t quit.”
A lot of the scoring had to do with Penix, who had Washington’s offense as the top passing offense in the nation last season with 369.8 yards per game. On Saturday, the Huskies picked up right where they left off a season ago. Penix passed for 450 yards on 29-of-40 passing and finished with a career high five touchdown passes.
The 490 passing yards the Huskies put up were the seventh-most ever against a Boise State team.
“Credit where credit’s due, he’s a very talented quarterback,” said Teubner. “If you’re not doing an effective enough job getting him off time, it opens up drives.”
Offensively, the Broncos were able to move the ball effectively at times, putting up 402 yards total offense. Taylen Green threw for 244 yards and Ashton Jeanty scored both Boise State touchdowns, but the offense also stalled at other times, while Green had two interceptions.
“I thought he played well today,” Jeanty said of Green. “Obviously, just like the rest of us, he made mistakes, but so did the rest of the team. It just comes down to everyone as a whole. Maybe he threw an incompletion, there was pressure in his face, did we protect long enough for him? It’s just lots of different things that you have to take into account.”
For at least the first two drives, it looked like Boise State might have an answer for Penix. Andrew Simpson sacked the Huskies quarterback, who had been sacked just seven times last year, on the third play of the game, forcing a three-and-out.
Boise State again forced a punt on Washington’s next drive, but after Jeanty put Boise State up 6-0 with a 7-yard run, the Huskies offense started figuring things out.
Penix led the Huskies down the field on the next drive, finding Jalen McMillan open in the end zone for a 7-yard score.
Jeanty got Boise State back in Washington territory with a 48-yard reception and Jonah Dalmas put the Broncos ahead with a 39-yard field goal.
After the two teams traded punts, it really started to become Penix’s show.
Four of the next five Washington drives ended in touchdowns, with McMillan’s second score coming for 38 drives. On the Huskies’ next drive, Penix found Ja’Lynn Polk deep for a 44-yard touchdown reception. It was the fourth straight pass attempt by Penix that went for a gain of at least 20 yards.
A Green interception on Boise State’s fourth straight drive without a first down led to Penix’s fourth touchdown pass, putting Washington ahead 28-9.
“Those were the challenges we knew we were going to face coming into this game,” said Avalos. “You want to keep it from rolling that way. There’s certain things as we go back and we analyze this film and look at it, there’s going to be certain things that are within control and there’s going to be some things within the game when you’re playing an elite quarterback with some elite wide receivers and we’ve got to be able to handle those plays and move on to the next play.”
The Broncos finally started moving the ball late in the first half, getting it down close enough that Dalmas was able to sink a 39-yard field goal to pull Boise State within 28-12.
And then, starting with the ball in the second half, Boise State looked like it might just make a game out of it when Jeanty had his second score of the game. All of a sudden, it was a nine-point game.
That lasted all of four-plays, as Penix got Washington deep into Boise State territory with a 50-yard reception to McMillan and then found tight end Rome Odunze for a 5-yard touchdown pass, making it a 16-point game.
After that, Boise State could not get anything going, as the Huskies added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“Stuff like this, adversity, is going to happen,” said Jeanty. “Adversity, we talk about it all the time. We just have to respond. A lot of guys who have been here four years, five years, say this is the the closest team has ever been since they’ve been here. So, I have no doubt we’ll come together and get better from this and go attack next week.”
Boise State plays its hope opener next Saturday against UCF.