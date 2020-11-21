Those that went to bed when Boise State had a comfortable lead late Saturday night will awake to find out they missed a crazy fourth quarter.
The Broncos hung on for the win. But barely.
Andrew Van Buren rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Avery Williams scored on a 99-yard kick return as the Boise State football team held off a late Hawaii rally to win 40-32 at Aloha Stadium.
Hank Bachmeier passed for 278 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (4-1, 4-0 MW), who remained undefeated in Mountain West play ahead of a crucial game with undefeated San Jose State next Saturday in Boise.
Boise State was without 12 players due to COVID-19 protocols, including seven that were out due to positive tests and five for contact tracing.
The Broncos raced out to a 33-9 lead but Hawaii stormed back to make it a one-possession game in the final minutes.
Jonah Dalmas opened the scoring for Boise State with a pair of field goals and the Broncos led 6-3 early in the second quarter.
Bachmeier then connected with Shakir for a 38-yard touchdown with 5:12 left in the half, but the extra point was blocked and the Broncos led 12-3.
Boise State used some trickery to add to the lead just before the half. CT Thomas took a handoff from Bachmeier and ran to the left before passing the ball to a wide open Shakir in the end zone to make it 19-3 with 54 seconds left.
It was the 10th straight Mountain West road game dating back to 2018 that Boise State scored in the final minute of the first half.
After Hawaii scored on a 1-yard run from Calvin Turner to start the third quarter, Boise State answered with a 99-yard kick return touchdown from Williams to go up 26-9.
Van Buren then added an 11-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 33-9 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.
Hawaii responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Chevan Cordeiro to Calvin Turner, and Turner scored on a 2-point conversion run to make it 33-17 with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter.
Van Buren added another 11-yard touchdown run to push Boise State's lead to 40-17 late in the third quarter, but Hawaii answered with a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to get within 8 at 40-32 with 4:52 left.
Boise State didn't let them get any closer. It wasn't the prettiest win of the season, but the Broncos will take it.