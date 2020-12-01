BOISE — Boise State middle linebacker and team captain Riley Whimpey had the answer as to how the Broncos planned to make up for the lack of depth along the defensive line this week.
“Yeah, Coach Pit put me on a 10,000-calorie diet and I’m going to be playing nose this week,” Whimpey said with a smile. “It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”
Whimpey was joking — we think.
Boise State had to cancel last week’s game against San Jose State five hours prior to kickoff due to not having enough players along the defensive line. At least four defensive linemen are out with season-ending injuries, and an unknown number were out due to COVID-19 protocols.
In an effort to make sure Friday’s game at UNLV is not also canceled, the Broncos are searching far and wide to find alternative options along the defensive line.
“We’re moving guys around who might not usually be in those positions but our coaches have done a great job coming up with a plan,” Whimpey said. “I don’t want to give up too much information as far as what the plan is this week, but it’s going to be a good one and one that allows us to play fast and physical and we’re going to be ready to go.”
Boise State lost defensive tackles Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums, defensive end Demitri Washington and STUD Sam Whitney to season-ending injuries in recent weeks. The Broncos have also been without defensive tackle Jackson Cravens the last two games for unknown reasons, and nose tackle Scale Igiehon has been in and out of the lineup with an injury.
That left the Broncos thin along the defensive line the past few weeks. They dressed just five interior defensive linemen against Colorado State, and three of the five were true freshmen or redshirt freshmen. The Mountain West says a game can be canceled if a team doesn’t have at least four interior defensive linemen.
Last week against Hawaii the Broncos dressed six interior defensive linemen, but apparently would have had less than that against San Jose State last week. It’s unclear how many the Broncos will have available this week, but they are working players from other positions there to make sure they have enough depth to play.
A big difference this week is that the Broncos have a few days to work on a plan. Last week they didn’t find out until the night before the game that additional players would be out along the defensive line due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I think we’re going to make it work, I do,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “When you find out that late and you’re trying to move a guy to a different position, you’re not going to just have a walk-through at 10 p.m. This is a physical game and we have to get them ready, and now with the time and practices this week we have the opportunity to get them ready to play.”
But which players might make the switch? As coach Bryan Harsin said, it wouldn’t be feasible or smart to have defensive backs like the 5-foot-10 Kekaula Kaniho play defensive end.
The most likely positions to pull from are the offensive line — where Ben Dooley already moved to the defensive line and had two tackles against Colorado State — and at linebacker. But the offensive line also has been dealing with limited numbers of late.
“Obviously you’re talking about who you’re going to take from an offensive line that needs bodies too,” Schmedding said. “You also have to look at the linebacker spot. With a couple of those guys out we’re not super deep there, but you can restructure some things to put them in position to where they can use their skills to their advantage.”
One player it won’t be moving to the defensive line? The one that offered to.
“I can’t get too deep into it, but it won’t be Riley I can tell you that,” Schmedding said.
Schmedding hinted that Boise State could “potentially play another type of system” that would limit the number of defensive linemen needed. He also mentioned there’s a risk that comes with shuffling players to different positions.
“You don’t want to move too many guys around and now you’re getting less performance out of multiple positions,” Schmedding said. “You try to move as few as possible, but certainly some guys will have to play multiple positions.”
Boise State closes practice to the media so it’s unknown who will or won’t be available along the defensive line this week. Defensive end Shane Irwin, defensive tackle Scott Matlock and nose tackle Divine Obichere have started each of the past two games. The Broncos also dressed true freshman defensive tackle Robert Cooper, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jaydn Ewing and redshirt freshman tackle Michael Callahan.
Isaiah Bagnah and Casey Kline are the two scholarship STUDs that dressed last week, while Irwin was the only defensive end.
“I’ll say our starters are pretty darn good. Shane Irwin, Scott Matlock and Jackson Cravens, those are pretty good football players,” Schmedding said. “We’ll have a few other guys we can rotate in there for sure, and this week, the benefit is we get more practice time to do that.”
Asked about mentioning Cravens, who hasn’t played the past two games, Schmedding said he was hopeful the Utah transfer would be able to play against UNLV.
“Very hopeful. Very, very hopeful. Yes,” Schmedding said. “Anybody that’s practicing we expect to play. He’s a guy we were really excited about and for good reason and we’re definitely looking forward to seeing him out there.”
Boise State has only two regular season games left, Friday at UNLV and Dec. 12 at Wyoming. A potential spot in the conference championship game and a bowl game could follow after that, but for seniors like Whimpey — they are willing to do whatever it takes to help make sure another game is not canceled.
Even if it means linebackers or offensive linemen having to help play defensive line.
“The guys we have right now, I think we’re super willing to do what we need to do in order to continue to move forward,” Whimpey said. “It may be something different than you’re used to doing, but we have to move forward with the mentality of whatever the team needs I’m willing to step up and help in that way.
“We’re going to be able to move guys around and o things we probably wouldn’t do but we’re going to put ourselves in a position to continue to play, and ultimately that’s what we want to do.”