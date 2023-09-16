BOISE — It may have looked ugly at times, but the Boise State football team will take the wins any way they can get them.
Especially after the start the Broncos had this season.
Boise State overcame three offensive turnovers in the second half, which allowed North Dakota to get back into the ballgame, but the Broncos pulled away late to beat the Fighting Hawks 42-18 on Saturday to pick up their first win of the season.
“The guys, they deserve it,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “And there’s things that we got to clean up from this game. But the message is ‘keep perspective,’ because we worked hard to get that win, we finished the game strong, and we were in there celebrating and we were enjoying it.”
For Boise State (1-2), the win came after two losses to Power 5 teams, a 56-19 loss in the opener at Washington and an 18-16 setback against UCF last week, which the Knights won on a walk-off field goal.
The last two weeks the common mantra from Boise State coaches and players was that they were happy with the effort, but not the results.
On Saturday, they finally got the results that they were looking for.
“There’s not really many ways to describe it, it’s just awesome,” said linebacker Marco Notarainni, who led the Broncos with 13 tackles, including a sack which resulted in a fumble late in the first half. “We put a lot into it mentally, physically, a lot of hours in here and a lot of guys banged up. It’s an emotional game, for sure, and to see everybody smiling in the facility after the game is awesome to see.”
Boise State was able to clean up a lot on both sides of the ball. They came into the game having allowed 500 yards of total offense in both their losses and ranked 129th in the FBS in total defense with an average of 549 yards allowed per game.
Facing the top offense in the FCS, the Broncos stopped North Dakota (2-1), which had been averaging 548.5 points per game to just 183 total yards.
Offensively, the Broncos came into the game ranked 119th in total offense, scoring just 17.5 points per game. They surpassed their total points scored in each of the first two games by halftime.
Quarterback Taylen Green had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and the Broncos added two touchdown runs by Ashton Jeanty late in the first half to take a 21-6 lead into the locker room.
But the offense slowed a little in the third quarter, allowing North Dakota to fight its way back into the game.
“First half was great, second half was not what we expected,” said wide receiver Eric McAlister, who finished with a career-high 143 receiving yards. “But we kept going and we were able to put points in the end zone.”
Boise State had a great opportunity early in the third quarter, when North Dakota running back Gaven Ziebarth fumbled the ball on the second play of the half, and it was picked up by Braxton Fely, giving Boise State possession in the red zone.
Jeanty fumbled it away on the next possession.
Boise State got away with giving up any points on that play, and even extended its lead to 28-6 on the next possession with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Green to McAlister, but the Broncos were not as lucky on the turnovers that followed.
Green was intercepted when his pass bounced off Riley Smith and into the hands of North Dakota’s Dylan Boecker and was returned to the Bronco 36-yard line.
North Dakota quarterback found Wesley Eliodor for a 6-yard touchdown pass before Jeanty, once again put the ball on the ground on Boise State’s next drive, giving the Fighting Hawks the ball back at the Bronco 31.
North Dakota got a 3-yard touchdown run from Luke Skona. But on both North Dakota touchdowns, Boise State was able to stop the two-point tries after both touchdowns and it remained a two-possession game, 28-18.
After Jeanty’s second fumble, he remained on the sidelines for nearly two drives as Jambres “Breezy” Dubar and Kaden Dudley split the playing time. But with the Broncos near the North Dakota goal line early in the fourth quarter, Jeanty returned to score a 1-yard touchdown.
It was the first three-touchdown performance for Jeanty in his Boise State career.
“He’s a dude, he’s our guy,” McAlister said about the way Jeanty bounced back from the two fumbles. “I was telling him on the sidelines ‘those are in the past, you can’t fix those.’ I know how it feels how to drop a ball, so I was telling him ‘keep doing what you’re doing, we’re right behind you.’”
McAlister added a 27-yard touchdown reception from backup quarterback Maddux Madsen to put the stamp on the Bronco victory.
Boise State will have as short week before it opens Mountain West play at San Diego State on Friday. But after the start they had to the season, the Broncos are more than happy to have a win under their belt heading into a conference game on the road.
“We will celebrate it today, every victory needs to be celebrated,” said Avalos. “Thankfully we had an early game, so it gives us the opportunity to get organized and move forward. But the reality is tonight is Sunday night and tomorrow's Monday for us, in terms of the week of preparation and what we got.”