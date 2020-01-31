The Boise State football team boosted its defensive backfield this week when junior college cornerback Jonathan Earl orally committed to the Broncos.
Earl, who comes to Boise from Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he gets on campus this fall.
Earl was rated as a two-star prospect by recruiting website Rivals. He had 43 tackles and two turnovers for Golden West this season, his first year playing cornerback for the Rustlers. In his freshman season, Earl was a wide receiver and had 22 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns.
According to Rivals, Earl also had a pair of offers from FCS schools Dixie State and Montana.
Boise State, which is slated to return all its cornerbacks from last season, also signed three-star cornerbacks Kaonohi Kaniho, the brother of nickelback Kekaula Kaniho, and Donovan Clark during the early signing period in December.
In addition to the 15 prospects signed in December, Boise State has gotten commits from three other prospects, including Earl. With National Signing Day just five days away, Boise State still has several scholarships available to use for the 2020 season. The Broncos don't have a scholarship quarterback or running back signed or committed yet.
SPRING GAME SCHEDULED: Boise State will hold its annual spring game on April 11, the school announced Friday.
The school didn't announce what format the game would take, but said the festivities were scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be $10 and available for purchase at noon the day of the game or in advance at BroncoSports.com/tickets.
Complementary parking will be available in the East Stadium lot.
Following the game, access to The Blue will be available for all attendees.