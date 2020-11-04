BOISE — The Boise State football team will be able to have roughly 1,000 fans in Albertsons Stadium for Friday night’s showdown with No. 9 BYU after Central District Health approved their petition for an exemption to the gathering size restriction in Ada County.
The Board of Health heard Boise State’s plan Wednesday night and approved the request by a 4-0 decision.
Boise State plans to allow players’ parents, 235 members of the band and cheer squad and 500 students into the game. The total number is just under 1,000 fans, according to the school.
Those admitted will need a negative PCR COVID test prior to entry and will be required to wear masks and social distance while inside the stadium.
Alicia Estey, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Compliance, Legal and Audit for Boise State, made the presentation along with interim athletic director Bob Carney.
Boise State’s plan includes families sitting together while students will sit in pairs with at least 10 feet of distance between the next group. Entry and exit points will be limited and redesigned to account for social distancing.
Limited concessions and restrooms will be available to fans, with extra measures and precautions such as plexiglass in the male restrooms being added.
The school also plans to allow 40 to 50 guests into the Stueckle Sky Center with no more than two in the elevator at any one time.
Boise State estimates 30-40 security members will be on hand. They also will be required to have a negative PCR COVID test prior to entry, as will members of the media.
Previously no fans were allowed inside Albertsons Stadium for the Oct. 24 opener against Utah State. Current CDH regulations in Ada County prohibit both “large venue gatherings” as well as “gatherings of 50 or more, both public and private.”
COVID-19 cases continue to climb both across the state and in Ada County. More than 150 new confirmed cases were added on Wednesday.
During the meeting a member of the board updating current case totals referred to the increase in cases as “alarming.” There is also evidence of “widespread community transmission occurring” in Ada County and “the measures we have in place right now are not sufficient” for significant change.
But just a few minutes later Central District Health director Russ Duke said Boise State’s plan was “solid” and recommended the request be approved. CDH plans to have a representative attend the game to report back to confirm the request for the final two remaining home games.
Boise State requested the exception for the other two remaining home games on Nov. 12 against Colorado State and Nov. 28 against San Jose State, but the board wanted to hear feedback from the BYU game Friday before committing to the final two home games.
The 500 students will be selected via a lottery, but they must be full-time, fee-paying students to be eligible.