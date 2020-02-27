BOISE - The Boise State football team's initial 2020 schedule was released Thursday by the Mountain West, and it features a number of challenges.
The Broncos will play two triple-option teams in Georgia Southern and Air Force the first two weeks of the season before hosting Florida State in week three.
Boise State also has a tough late-season road game at Wyoming on Nov. 21, where cold and snow likely will be a factor. It's the second of two straight road games for the Broncos, who visit New Mexico on Nov. 14.
The rare week two Mountain West opener against Air Force on Sept. 12 in Colorado Springs was done because both teams had the week open and neither likely wanted their bye that early in the year.
After the matchup with Florida State on Sept. 19, Boise State travels to Marshall on Sept. 26. The Broncos host San Jose State on Oct. 3 before enjoying the only open date on the schedule Oct. 10.
Boise State hosts Utah State on Oct. 17 before traveling to Hawaii on Oct. 24. The Broncos return to play UNLV at home on Oct. 31 before hosting BYU in a Friday night game on Nov. 6.
After the two-game road swing to New Mexico and Wyoming, the Broncos will finish the regular season at home against Colorado State on Nov. 28.
Dates are not final yet as some games could be moved to either Thursday or Friday for television purposes. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be made known at a later date, but Boise State's seven home games will air on either FOX, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.
According to the new TV contract with the Mountain West and FOX, only one more home game other than BYU can be moved off of Saturday in 2020.
The seven home games are the most for Boise State in the regular season since 2009. Five of the seven teams played in bowl games last season. Boise State will not increase season ticket prices in the main stadium in 2020 despite the extra game.
Boise State's four conference road games will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Mountain West Championship will be Dec. 5.
Boise State also announced Thursday the first spring practice on Friday March 6 will be open to the public. It will run from 7-9 p.m. inside Albertsons Stadium, and fans can go onto The Blue afterwards to meet players and coaches.
The Broncos went 12-2 last season and won their third Mountain West Championship in six years under coach Bryan Harsin. Boise State went 8-0 in conference play, and 7-0 at home. It was the third straight year the Broncos finished ranked in the top 25.
Boise State's full 2020 schedule can be viewed here.