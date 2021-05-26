How does breakfast with the Broncos sound?
The Boise State football team will get plenty of national exposure during the 2021 season, but will have to wake up early to do it.
The Mountain West and CBS Sports announced its fall television schedule Wednesday, and it includes times, dates and television information for Boise State's four road conference games.
Of note? Boise State's road game at Utah State on Sept. 25 will start at 10 a.m. MDT and air nationally on CBS. Boise State's regular-season finale at San Diego State will be on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. MDT also on CBS — meaning a 9 a.m. local start in California.
It's believed to the first time in the same season Boise State will kick off two games at 10 a.m. MDT or earlier in the same season. In 2004, the Broncos had a 9 a.m. PDT kickoff at San Jose State, and won the game 56-49 in double overtime.
Boise State's road games at Colorado State on Oct. 30 and Fresno State on Nov. 6 will both start at 5 p.m. MDT and air nationally on CBS Sports.
Boise State's six home games will be on either FOX or FS1, and those times, dates and channel info will be announced Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
The season opener at UCF, which is expected to be moved to Thursday, Sept. 2 and air on ESPN, also is expected to be announced on Thursday along with the channel information for a road game at BYU.
Boise State went 5-2 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and lost to San Jose State in the Mountain West title game in Las Vegas.
The Broncos are projected to be the favorites in the Mountain Division this fall, which would be the 14th straight year they were picked to win either their division or conference.