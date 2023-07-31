Boise State’s highly vaunted offense has taken its first hit before the first practices of the 2023 season have taken place.
Broncos coach Andy Avalos announced Monday that wide receiver Latrell Caples, last season’s leading receiver, will miss the entire season after suffering a lower leg injury.
“A guy like Latrell, he’s been here a while,” Avalos said. “As we’re moving along with his rehab plan with our medical team, he can still have an impact. It’s just unfortunately it’s not going to be on the field catching the ball. But he’ll be back at it and doing it. He was having a tremendous offseason, but this will allow him to become stronger in all the areas he wants to, both mentally and physically.”
Avalos announced the injury during his preseason press conference, as the Broncos prepare to start fall practice on Wednesday. The coach declined to say when the injury occurred, only alluding to the fact that he had begun the rehab process.
Caples led the Broncos last season with 51 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He had a season-high 87 receiving yards for Boise State in the Frisco Bowl win against North Texas and figured to be a key cog once again in an offense that was slated to return nine starters from last season’s 10-win team.
Athlon Sports named him to the preseason All-Mountain West second team.
“He was playing some really good football towards the end of last fall, really playing with some confidence,” wide receivers coach Matt Miller said. “He had a really good spring and offseason. For him to be able to go through something like this, you feel so bad for him. But my message to Latrell was ‘you might not be wearing the pads, but you’re going to have a different role around this organization. We need you as a leader and we need your football intelligence around the younger guys in that room.' That’s his challenge every single day and I know he’s going to go knock that challenge out, because that’s the type of person he is.”
While losing a player of Caples’s caliber is never ideal, the Broncos may be in a better position to deal with his loss than they would have been in other years. Boise State returns two sixth-year seniors at receiver in Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs, who combined for 858 yards on 61 catches a season ago.
“I think Stef and Billy have taken that next step as leaders within that room, being older guys that have been here a while,” said Miller. “They know the lay of the land, they can help the young guys out. And they’re comfortable to be able to ask those questions in a meeting that maybe the young guys wouldn’t ask.”
Sophomore Eric McAlister figures to be the third option at wide receiver for the Broncos after having a strong second half of the season. McAlister had his first catch of the 2022 season in Boise State’s sixth game, against Air Force, and finished the season with 259 yards on 11 catches and four touchdowns. He had two of his touchdown catches in the regular season finale against Utah State and had another one in the Frisco Bowl.
Other players that coaches pointed to to give the Broncos added depth will be senior Shea Whiting, redshirt freshman Zamondre Merriweather and true freshman Prince Strachan.
“This is an eager group,” Avalos said about the receivers. “This is a group where we’re working to develop the mentality of how we explode off the ball, our intent, how we run our routes, how we finish plays, how we work together, how we block down the field. That’s another piece of it, we’ve got a group that’s willing to block down the field and help out their brothers in the run game, as well.”
Caples wasn’t the only hit Boise State takes in the wide receiver room. Both Ben Ford and Austin Bolt will miss the start of fall camp, Avalos said, but are expected to be back at some point.
Ford, an Eagle High graduate, played in two games last season, while Bolt, a Borah High graduate, suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s opener at Oregon State. Cole Wright, who missed spring practice, will see modified reps this fall.
Defensive tackle JJ Talo, who redshirted last season, was also lost to a season-ending injury, Avalos confirmed.
Cornerback Markel Reed, EDGE Gabe Hunter and linebacker Dishawn Misa will see modified reps in camp, as well.