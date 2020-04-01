BOISE — As concerned as Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin is about what his players are doing at home to eat properly and stay in shape, he may have a bigger issue on his hands: the coaches.
Boise State’s players, coaches and staff are all riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at home, which means changes to the day-to-day operations of the program. Daily meetings, film work, recruiting, communication with the players — it’s all happening remotely via phones and computers.
Maybe the biggest challenge? Staying out of the kitchen.
“I made the mistake of jumping on the scale,” Harsin joked. “I put on a few pounds. The problem is that refrigerator is not there every time in the office when I’m walking up and down the hallway. I told our staff, be disciplined, don’t eat everything in the house. Get out and get your workouts in.”
Harsin and the Broncos are doing all they can to continue to get work done and prepare for the 2020 season — whenever that may be. They had three spring practices before the Mountain West postponed all practices and athletic-related activities as part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Boise State moved to online classes and encouraged students to leave campus and return home for the rest of the semester. The campus, including the football facility, was essentially shut down for the next few weeks, meaning coaches and staff members have had to set up makeshift offices at home.
With no more practices, no team meetings and no group film sessions, the Broncos are figuring out on the fly how to still be productive during this unprecedented time in U.S. history.
“I don’t know if fun is the right word but it’s been exciting trying to come up with ways to maximize this time,” associate head coach and tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “Ultimately, whenever we play, we do have a game in front of us at some point, so we’re trying to make the most of this time and not let it go to waste.
“The technology part of it has been great because at least we have a way to check up on our guys and see them, not face to face but at least see their faces, see where they are and make sure they are doing good and are healthy and their families are doing well. So that part has been great. Mostly it’s just trying to rise to the challenge and fight through the adversity and make the most out of the time.”
Wednesday was 'Facetime Day' meaning coaches had video chats with players in their position group as well as the small culture groups that were created to help coaches get to know players from other positions.
Harsin also communicates daily via text messages with his players.
“The message has been to stay positive,” Harsin said. “We will get through this.”
Coaches hold daily staff meetings via Zoom video conferencing while also taking time throughout the day to watch recruiting tape of high school prospects as well as game film from Boise State’s games last season to self-scout and find areas to improve.
They also are taking an early look at the first few opponents on next year’s schedule. The season opener on Sept. 5 is against an unfamiliar team in Georgia Southern, and tough games against Air Force and Florida State are the next two up after that.
Coaches are also trying to make sure players are working out and doing drills on their own to continue to improve.
“We can give them the workouts, we can tell them what to do and advice on what to do, but at the end of the day they have to be motivated enough to do it,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “And I think they are, I really do. That’s the biggest thing we are missing, that actual, physical on the field of teaching, of breaking old habits and trying to create new ones without actually being able to do.
“The communication piece in all of this is critical in all facets of the football program.”
Harsin said he’s spent more time communicating on the phone, computer and typing things than he has in the past because typically he’s just walking from room to room to speak with the different coaches or staff members each day.
“My day right now is so much more busy than it was in the office,” Harsin said.
Working from home has at least one positive. It’s allowed Harsin and the coaches more time to spend with family.
“We’re doing some things family wise that we haven’t done in a long time,” Harsin said. “We have our own church on Sundays at the house. I’m going through a bunch of drawers and boxes and things and helping out around the house .... We’ve been having a good time and we’ve been connected and I’ve enjoyed the time being around my family.”
Having him around the house this much is so rare that it prompted his wife Kes to think towards the future.
“We were laughing the other day because she’s like ‘is this how retirement might be?’” Harsin said. “I said, yeah, but I hope it’s a lot later than sooner.”