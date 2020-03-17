BOISE — The Boise State football team has suspended spring football practices in conjunction with a Mountain West decision to halt all organized team athletic-related activities until at least March 29.
The Mountain West announced the decision late Monday night as part of an ongoing effort around the country to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Previously games and competitions for the spring had been canceled, but the league left practices up to the individual schools.
Boise State didn't practice last Friday, but hadn't said publicly whether it would continue to practice or not. Following the Mountain West announcement Monday night, Boise State confirmed Tuesday it is no longer practicing.
"With everything happening so rapidly this past week, the Boise State football team opted to not hold its regular full practice on Friday in order to meet as a team and bring everyone together and discuss what was going on throughout the country," Boise State said in a statement.
"Moving forward, in conjunction with the rest of the MW, we have suspended practice and all team athletically-related activities."
The decision is a logical one given Boise State's recent decision to move classes online for the rest of the semester while encouraging students to leave campus.
Boise State got three practices in before shutting things down. Teams are allowed 15 spring practices, but it's unclear when or if teams will be able to continue.
The NCAA could allow teams to hold remaining spring practices in June or July should things improve with the coronavirus, but nobody has talked publicly about the likelihood of that scenario.
Fall camp for Boise State is slated to start around August 1, and it's possible that could be the next time the Broncos take the practice field. It's not even a sure thing that will happen if the situation around the country doesn't improve.
Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey is expected to hold a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. He has yet to comment publicly since the NCAA Tournament and spring sports seasons were canceled late last week.
Football coach Bryan Harsin has not talked with the media since the first practice on March 6.