BOISE — Members of the Boise State football team were back in the weight room at 6 a.m. Monday for voluntary workouts.
The Boise State campus had been closed since June 23 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus but reopened Monday as expected.
A team spokesman confirmed to the Idaho Press that players were in the weight room early Monday to resume voluntary workouts.
The outbreak was apparently not within the athletics department, which reported recently only four positive cases among 230-250 student-athletes, coaches and staff that were tested.
All student-athletes, coaches and staff had to undergo another COVID-19 screening before being allowed to return to campus Monday. Those tests occurred late last week or over the weekend.
The Broncos started returning to campus on June 1 to participate in voluntary workouts before the shutdown was initially announced for the rest of the week on June 23 due to eight positive cases. Two days later the University announced a new wave of 20 positive tests and closed the campus down for an additional week.
Workouts this week are voluntary for athletes, but starting Monday July 13 NCAA rules will allow Boise State to have eight hours per week of required weight training, conditioning and film review.
Fall camp is scheduled to begin on August 7.