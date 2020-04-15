BOISE — The Whitney Methodist Church partnered with the Boise School District, the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Southwest Idaho and the Boise State University football team for the Fill the Truck Food Drive Wednesday.
Another food drive takes place at the church Thursday to benefit the Salvation Army.
Boise State football players Avery Williams, Evan Tyler, Donte Harrington, Scott Matlock, John Ojukwu, Nick Crabtree and Kole Bailey participated for a few hours Wednesday afternoon. Some flagged down cars with signs on the street corner, while others helped load canned goods into a large truck.
“It means a lot because this community supports us and does a lot for us, so to give back and do some things for them, it’s a good opportunity for us, and we enjoy it,” said defensive lineman Scott Matlock, a Homedale High School graduate.
Ralph May, the executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, said the donation drive was a boon for their work.
“Food wise, right at this very moment, we’re doing well. Are we perfect? No, of course we could use more food,” May said.
In the past 10 days, demand at the Society’s food banks has actually fallen, but as layoffs continue in industries throughout the Treasure Valley, the nonprofit is bracing for demand to spike again.
“People are going to be missing, falling through the cracks,” May said.
St. Vincent thrift store locations on Broadway Avenue, State Street and in Caldwell are open for donation drop-offs, something May said plenty of people have been doing during this time of social isolation.
Reporter B.J. Rains contributed.