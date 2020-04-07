BOISE — Boise State assistant football coach Zac Alley said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but is now symptom free and feeling much better.
Alley went to the hospital after having trouble breathing, and it was eventually confirmed that he had the coronavirus.
“I had no symptoms, no anything, and in about a 24-hour period I went from 0 to 100,” Alley said. “I just had some sharp pains in my chest and all that. It got to a point that night where I was pretty short of breath and couldn’t breathe, and thankfully my girlfriend was like ‘we’re going to the ER’. When we got there they were saying thank God you came in.
“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal and then next thing I know I was like I probably need to go to the hospital. I don’t recommend it to anybody. It was definitely one of the worst pains of my life.”
Asked to describe the pain, Alley said, "Every breath was kind of like taking a knife and sticking it through your ribs."
Alley, Boise State’s outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator, is just 26 years old and in good physical shape.
“As a young healthy person I didn’t think it would affect me as drastically as it did,” Alley said. “I mean my health deteriorated so fast and really I didn’t show any traditional symptoms of what they were saying other than the shortness of breath."
I would just say to be smart. ... If you do feel something or if it feels off or different or wrong, go get checked out.
“I’ve been in self isolation for a (while), so I’m trying to get some normalcy to my day. I’m fine now. I felt perfect beforehand. Two days later and I feel absolutely fine a week after from when it was.”
Alley was already quarantined at home for a week since Boise State closed down the facility and had coaches working at home. He’s unaware of any other coaches or players that may have got it from him prior to him leaving the office.
“To my knowledge everybody is fine, but the crazy thing is you can have it and not show any symptoms so they may, who knows,” Alley said. “Obviously after I got it, our team doctors and trainers did a great job. They called everybody and made sure they are fine. All of our players, we’re checking with them every day.
“From what I understand from the guys that called me yesterday from the medical department, I guess I would have only been highly contagious to other people for like a 48-hour period before I started getting the symptoms and the good news is at that point I hadn’t seen anybody in 8-10 days.”
Alley said he had no idea how he contracted the virus.
“The only place I’ve been is the grocery store and back so for all I know I touched the shopping cart and that’s how I got it. I’m not really sure. But I don’t recommend it. It’s not fun.”
Alley went to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, and praised the medical staff for their quick work.
“The medical staff at St. Luke’s killed it,” Alley said. “They are doing a great job. I was taken back probably five minutes after I showed up and they took great care of me. They got me situated, had me diagnosed and everything and I was able to go home later that night.
“I have a lot of respect for everything they are going through right now because I know it’s tough for them and they are probably a little scared of the unknowns ... and I just appreciate that they did such a good job. They were awesome.”