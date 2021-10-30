FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Boise State coach Andy Avalos wasn’t ready to call it a season-saving win, but it was no doubt an important one.
Down 13-0 and facing the prospects of falling to 3-5 on the season and facing an uphill climb just to qualify for a bowl game, the Broncos rallied with a rare impressive second half Saturday night to pick up a needed 28-19 road win over Colorado State at Canvas Stadium.
The Broncos used two 97-yard drives on offense and three times held Colorado State to field goals inside the 5-yard line to pick up a win that keeps their preseason goals alive for at least another week.
“There was no panic. There was no worry. None at all,” Avalos said. “We started off a little bit slow, but the guys never wavered today. They knew exactly what we needed to do and how we were going to do it.”
Asked if it was too dramatic to call the win a season-saver, Avalos quickly said, “Yeah, it is.”
Avalos may not want to say it. But most others will. Had Boise State lost with trips to Fresno State and San Diego State still left on the schedule, the path to six wins and bowl eligibility would have been bleak. The Broncos also would have been all but eliminated from the Mountain Division title.
But Khalil Shakir had 18 touches for 199 all-purpose yards and the Broncos rushed for a season high 177 yards on the ground to improve to 11-0 all-time against Colorado State.
“Every week we’re just trying to be 1-0,” Avalos said. “And that’s what we did this week. Overall it was our best performance. We grew as a team and the guys had fun working hard and getting after it and that’s what we’re going to celebrate and continue to work to build off of.”
Boise State came out slow and sluggish and fell behind by 13 points early. The Broncos picked a good time to have their best second half of the season.
The Broncos, who had scored just 56 points in the second half of seven games this season, outscored Colorado State 21-3 after the break to flip the script in a big way. Boise State outgained the Rams 289-106 in the second half and had the ball for 18 minutes, 16 seconds.
“It was the opposite of our identity this year so far, but I think it was a good thing,” said Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns. “I still think we have a ways to go, I don’t think we’re a complete team yet in terms of finishing a game and starting fast, but I’m so proud of us for being able to finish that game and come back from a deficit.
“We came out in the second half and we finished strong.”
Colorado State had an 188-33 advantage in total yards in the first quarter, but Boise State’s defense twice held inside the 5-yard line and forced the Rams into short field goal attempts. But the Rams did score on a 30-yard pass from Todd Centeio to Cam Butler and led 13-0 after a dominant first quarter.
Boise State had a touchdown taken off the board when a late whistle to review the previous play negated a 25-yard touchdown from Bachmeier to Riley Smith. The previous play was eventually ruled incomplete and the Broncos were forced to punt.
But after the teams traded punts, Boise State got the ball back at its 3-yard line and came up with one of its most impressive — and most needed — drives of the season. The Broncos converted a fourth down and went 97 yards in 13 plays, scoring on a diving catch from Octavius Evans in the end zone on a 9-yard pass from Bachmeier.
The touchdown cut Colorado State’s lead to 13-7 with 1:50 left in the half. But that was plenty of time for the Rams, who quickly worked the ball down to the 2-yard line but were again forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal to take a 16-7 lead into the break.
After the teams traded punts to start the third quarter, Boise State pulled within 16-14 on an 11-yard run from Evans on a nifty wide receiver end around with 10:51 left in the third quarter.
Colorado State was forced to punt again, and punter Ryan Stonehouse dropped his second punt down to the 3-yard line — leaving the Broncos 97 yards from the end zone for a second time in two quarters. But Boise State’s offense again did the improbable.
The Broncos went the length of the field in 13 plays and took their first lead of the game on an 11-yard shovel pass from Bachmeier to Stefan Cobbs — which made it 21-16 with 4:01 left in the quarter.
“There were some really good play calls put into that and (offensive coordinator Tim Plough) keeping the offense in a rhythm was a big part of it,” Avalos said. “The quarterback was executing too.”
Colorado State got into the red zone, but for a fourth time was forced to settle for a short field goal. Cayden Camper connected from 28 yards out to pull the Rams within 21-19 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We emphasize when we get to the red zone, three or nothing,” safety Tyreque Jones said. “That’s the mentality we have.”
Boise State’s Brandon Hawkins’ partially blocked a Colorado State punt on the Rams' next possession, which gave the Broncos the ball at their own 37-yard line with a two-point lead and 11:23 left in the game.
And the Broncos finished it from there. Bachmeier threw a perfect pass to tight end Tyneil Hopper, who caught the ball and bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown to put Boise State up 28-19 with 9:30 left.
“We fought back in the second half after being down,” Jones said. “To take a two-possession lead and close out the game and finish the way we did, it just shows what we can do as a team and the type of fight we have.”
Boise State heads back on the road next week to play at Fresno State on Saturday at 5 p.m.