FRESNO, Calif. — The list of things that must happen for the Boise State football team to qualify for the Mountain West Championship Game remains long and rather daunting.
But it got a bit shorter Saturday night.
Boise State forced three turnovers on defense and completely shut down one of the best offenses in the country in a dominating 40-14 upset win at No. 23 Fresno State.
Players celebrated by taking turns hoisting the Milk Can rivalry trophy high into the air near midfield, some pretending to drink out of it, as the Broncos won in Fresno for the first time since 2011.
“It’s exciting,” Holani said. “We’ve been working all week and we’ve been talking about this Milk Can trophy and what it meant to the University and what it means to us and how big this rivalry is, so it’s exciting.”
The win was Boise State’s second over a ranked team this season. Two weeks ago, the Broncos were 3-4 and looking at their worst season in two-plus decades. Now they’ve got two road wins in a span of eight days and a new outlook with three games to go.
And they did it Saturday in rather stunning fashion, leading from wire to wire and sending many of the sellout crowd of 41,031 to the exits by early in the fourth quarter.
“It was awesome,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “It was great to see them work throughout the week, fun to see them work. I had a pretty good idea they were going to be able to do this today because of how they worked and their mindset and how they focused when we got down here.”
Fresno State entered the game ranked No. 13 nationally in total offense at 481.9 yards per game and No. 24 in scoring offense at 35.0 points per game. But Boise State’s defense held the Bulldogs to a season-low 14 points and just 356 total yards — more than 125 fewer than their season average.
The Broncos had three interceptions, a fourth down stop and a season-high five sacks in easily the most impressive defensive effort of the season.
“The defense did an unbelievable job tonight,” Avalos said.
JL Skinner and brothers Kekaula Kaniho and Kaonohi Kaniho had interceptions for the Broncos. As of print time the Boise State media relations department had found two other times in NCAA history in which brothers had interceptions for the same team in the same game.
And it came with their parents Jarrett and Misty Kaniho in the stands after — a late, surprise trip to Fresno to watch their two sons play.
“It’s awesome — I don’t have any words for it,” Kaonohi Kaniho said. “It’s definitely a once in a lifetime dream that we’ve all grown up and dreamed about.”
The Broncos still face an uphill climb to win the Mountain Division, but the path at least appears a little bit more attainable now. Boise State must win each of its final three games — home games against Wyoming and New Mexico and a road game at San Diego State — and hope Utah State loses at least one of its final three games.
Should Boise State, Utah State and Air Force all finish with 6-2 conference records, the Broncos would likely win the three-team tiebreaker due to higher computer rankings.
It still would likely be a long shot for the Broncos to end up on top of the division and in the Dec. 4 title game, but they’ve still got a shot — and that’s all they need at this point.
“It’s huge,” Kekaula Kaniho said. “We knew going into the bye week the second half of the season was going to be a big half of the season for us. We’re just focusing on each week and we’ll do the same with a quick turnaround starting tomorrow going onto next week with Wyoming.”
George Holani had his best game in nearly two years, rushing for 117 yards on 21 carries while also hauling in two receptions for 69 yards. Hank Bachmeier passed for 283 yards and a touchdown, while Khalil Shakir had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Boise State’s defense got a fourth-down stop on Fresno State’s first possession. The Broncos turned it into a 3-0 lead on a season-long 47-yard field goal from Jonah Dalmas.
After a Kekuala Kaniho interception gave the ball back to the offense on the next play, the Broncos quickly extended the lead to 10-0 less than a minute later on a 40-yard pass from Bachmeier to Holani and a 1-yard touchdown run from Andrew Van Buren.
The Broncos pushed the lead to 13-0 on a 27-yarder from Dalmas early in the second quarter.
Boise State got the ball back and had a chance to take control, but Van Buren was stopped short on fourth down at the Fresno State 45-yard line and the Bulldogs took over. Fresno State took advantage, using five-play, 54-yard drive — capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Haener to Keric Wheatfall — to pull within 13-7 with 5:50 left in the first half.
The teams traded punts before Dalmas made his third field goal of the first half, this one from 32 yards, to put the Broncos up by two scores at 16-7 with 41 seconds left in the half.
Boise State’s defense forced a punt to start the third quarter, and the Broncos worked the ball into field goal range. Dalmas connected from 45 yards out, but Fresno State was whistled for roughing the kicker and the Broncos instead kept the ball and moved into the red zone.
The Broncos took advantage of the penalty, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Bachmeier to Shakir to give the visitors a 23-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
Fresno State threatened to cut into the lead but Skinner intercepted Haener in the end zone for Boise State’s second takeaway of the game.
Dalmas then tied a career high with his fourth field goal of the game to extend Boise State’s lead to 26-7 early in the fourth quarter.
As many of the fans headed for the exits, the Bronco added another 1-yard touchdown run from Van Buren and a 7-yard touchdown run from Tyler Crowe to go up 40-7 before Fresno State scored in the final minute to make the final margin 40-14.
Boise State, which has now won 14 consecutive Mountain West road games dating back to 2017, also has its first two-game winning streak of the season.
The Broncos will look to make it three in a row when they host Wyoming on Friday nat 7 p.m. on FS1.
“Coming into this game we were the underdogs,” Holani said. “(So) it was a pretty solid win. It was an exciting win. We prepped all week for this so the boys deserve it.”