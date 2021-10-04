BOISE — The Boise State coaching staff can’t be accused of not trying to fix a season-long problem along the offensive line.
The issue is nothing they’ve done has seemed to work yet.
The Broncos started their fourth different offensive line combination in five games last Saturday against Nevada. But the problems continued. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was sacked six times, two bad snaps resulted another 40 yards lost and the Broncos rushed for just 22 yards on 34 carries.
The result was a 41-31 home loss that dropped the Broncos to 2-3 on the season for the first time since 2001.
“It’s an accumulation of things, but the bottom line is the standard is the standard and we’re not going to make excuses and neither will our guys,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “They were tremendous (Sunday) about where to go forward from here and how to protect the quarterback and how to establish the line of scrimmage.
“They understand what the standard is and they are going to work to continue to keep growing… It comes down to physicality and mentality and that’s where we have to continue to improve. At the end of the day the game starts at the line of scrimmage.”
Boise State has had a history of strong offensive line play. The last seven multi-year starters at left tackle have all been drafted into the NFL, and Boise State has several alums currently starting in the NFL including Matt Paradis (center, Carolina Panthers), Ezra Cleveland (left tackle, Minnesota Vikings) and Charles Leno Jr. (left tackle, Washington football team).
But it’s been a struggle up front for the Broncos so far in 2021, in part due to injuries. Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez has missed every game due to an undisclosed injury, while Jake Stetz and Garrett Curren have both missed games as well.
“I think our depth is the No. 1 thing,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said Monday. “We just don’t have a large number of guys right now that could go in there and do the things we want. When Kekani goes down and Garrett Curran goes down, all of a sudden those numbers start to dwindle and you’re like ‘oh man, we don’t have as many guys that can come in that have had a lot of time to play.’
“I can tell you that we love those dudes and they work really hard. They take a lot of heat, they take a lot of heat from a lot of people and its unfortunate because they are working extremely hard to get it right. They are doing a lot of things really well, but in totality and consistency, they just aren’t hitting those marks that have been hit here for a long time. That standard is really high.”
Only two of the five starting offensive linemen against Nevada last Saturday were recruited and developed by Boise State — left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Ben Dooley. Stetz, the left guard, came to Boise State as a regular student before joining the team as a walk on, while center Will Farrer (Texas Tech) and right tackle Uzo Osuji (Rice) came as transfers.
Boise State ranks 94th nationally with an average of 2.6 sacks allowed per game. They rank 127th of 130 FBS teams in rushing at just 74.4 yards per game on the ground.
Bachmeier was under pressure all game against Nevada. In addition to the six sacks he was hit on several other plays. On one sack, a defender came in untouched and blasted an unexpecting Bachmeier with a huge hit for a sack.
“We don’t want Hank taking shots like he did,” Avalos said. “We’ve got to do a better job protecting him and we understand that and we know that.
“We don’t have tremendous depth on the offensive line. It will take time. We like the guys we have. We are developing behind the scenes and there are a few younger guys that are coming along and we’ll continue to recruit. It’s going to be a huge priority for us in recruiting.”
Boise State has rushed for 61 yards or fewer in three of the five games. The Broncos are on pace for one of the worst rushing seasons in program history — and that’s with a 1,000-yard back in George Holani and an Oregon transfer in Cyrus Habibi-Likio who had 21 rushing touchdowns in three years with the Ducks.
According to a stat from The Athletic, Boise State ball carriers are averaging contact just 1.1 yards beyond the line of scrimmage — one of the worst totals in the country.
“Whenever you’re getting contact that early, you have to look at what’s going on up front for sure,” Plough said.
Boise State has rushed the ball 26 times on third down for a total of just two yards. The Broncos have picked up the first down just 10 times on 26 attempts on third down.
The Broncos also have a season long rush of just 22 yards.
“We have to be able to move the line of scrimmage,” Avalos said bluntly. “We believe in the last couple games we’ve found some concepts that fit our personality of our players that we can continue to grow on.”
Plough noted that Boise State rushed for 63 yards on its first 12 carries before losing 19 and 21 yards due to bad snaps. He hopes to build off the early success moving forward.
“The first three drives you are averaging five yards a carry and you are running the ball very well,” Plough said.
Donte Harrington started the first four games at center but was benched in place of Farrer last Saturday due to repeated bad snaps. Harrington had four snaps against Utah State that either came at the wrong time or were so bad that Bachmeier nearly lost the ball.
Farrer had played both left and right guard this season but got his first shot at center. He had two low snaps when Bachmeier wasn’t looking that resulted in 40 yards lost but otherwise seemed to be serviceable.
Coaches noted the early success running the ball also came in part due to a new combination that had Stetz at left guard, Farrer at center and previous right tackle Ben Dooley sliding in to right guard.
“Sometimes you’re going to have some bumps when you make the amount of changes we’ve made up front to try and get the right combination,” Plough said. “I think we’re starting to come out of it. I know guys are going to probably roll their eyes on that statement but I think if you look at the film and watch the first half of that game, those guys were doing a lot of really good things. We just have to do it consistently.”
Asked if Holomalia-Gonzalez would be back this season, Plough said, “We’re hopeful. We’re very hopeful. I know he’s hopeful for it too. That’s been something that has obviously been tough. He’s a great player and not having your center can cause a ripple effect.”
Ojukwu was the only starter up front for Nevada to start at a position he’s already started at this season. Coaches are clearly working to find the right combination. And they feel it’s getting closer to happening.
The problem for the Broncos is it won’t get any easier. Boise State travels to play No. 10 BYU on Saturday, and the Cougars have a strong defensive line.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Avalos said. “We know BYU’s front is unbelievable but we’re going to do the things necessary to make sure we’re growing forward and the guys are all about that.
“I know we’re halfway through the year and record isn’t what the standard is, not for us as coaches, players, for the program. We know that. But there’s a whole lot of football left and we’re excited about where were going to grow from here. Our goals are still sitting on the table in front of us.”