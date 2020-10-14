BOISE — There’s more mystery than ever surrounding the Boise State football team this fall due to practices being closed to the media as part of COVID-19 protocols.
That’s made getting a handle on things such as the quarterback depth chart a struggle.
Typically media members are allowed to watch anywhere from 15-30 minutes of most practices during fall camp and while some information can’t be reported, the time allows the media to have a good idea on things such as injuries, the depth chart, position changes, etc.
But that’s not the case this fall. Reporters, including one from the Idaho Press, have been limited to daily Zoom video press conferences with players and coaches. All assistant coaches have talked once, and head coach Bryan Harsin has talked twice — the day before the first practice and last Saturday after a scrimmage.
There could be significant injuries or surprise starters at positions, but nobody will know until the week one depth chart comes out Monday or close to kickoff on Oct. 24 when the Broncos open at 5 p.m. against Utah State.
The lack of practice access, which is mostly understandable given the situation we’re in, has left coaches to be the eyes and ears for both the media and public. If they want something public, it can be public. If they want to hide something, it’s been hidden.
One area the situation has impacted has been the depth chart at quarterback with the return of Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord and the addition of USC transfer Jack Sears.
All we know is what Harsin revealed during his post-scrimmage chat: Bachmeier is currently atop the depth chart and Sears is No. 2 while Cord continues his recovery from multiple injuries.
“Right now, Hank, in the pecking order, yeah he’s been taking the first reps,” Harsin said. “Chase, we’re working through some of Chase’s things right now just with him being healthy and all that. Andy Peters and Cade Fennegan have actually gotten more reps and that’s been good for those guys.
“Obviously Jack is getting quite a bit in there with Hank as well.”
The graduate transfer Sears is eligible this fall and has two years of eligibility remaining after this year due to an NCAA ruling that won’t count this year against a player’e eligibility due to the uncertainty of the season given the pandemic.
Sears made one start against Arizona State as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He sat out last season while focusing on finishing his degree at USC. He signed to transfer to San Diego State last December but backed out in January after coach Rocky Long stepped down.
The former four-star prospect was rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class by 247Sports, which made his transfer somewhat surprising given Bachmeier’s place as the sophomore starter.
Boise State has not been afraid to play two quarterbacks in the past, and it would seem that may happen again this fall in an effort to get Sears on the field some.
Asked about a role for Sears this season, Harsin said, “We’re still defining that.”
It sounds as though Sears has made a strong early impression in camp, but again without being able to see any practices, it’s hard to read between the lines in terms of how much he’s pushing Bachmeier for playing time.
“Jack is very talented, he throws the ball well, he’s athletic and I think he’s competitive,” Harsin said. “He’s a very focused player and I like that about him. He’s driven every single day and he has a purpose and he wants to get better.
“I think he’s caught up pretty well (to a new system)... I think hes’ pretty good and he’s been showing up in practice and did some good things (in Saturday’s practice) and we’ll see how that goes these next few weeks going forward.”
Harsin said Bachmeier, “is doing a good job. Hank is improved. Hank has gotten more mature from the year he played last year and he’s learned quite a bit and I think that understanding of what it takes to prepare, I think that’s shown up too.”
Cord’s situation remains a mystery given the lack of practice access. Nobody outside the program has any idea whether he’s in a boot, a sling, at practice, not at practice or what. He had multiple injuries last season and was seen in a sling on campus in the spring.
Asked whether Cord may not play at all this season, Harsin confirmed the scenario was “an option” for them.
“I don’t want to go that far right now, but he’s been through a lot with the injuries,” Harsin said. “Chase Cord is as tough a guy as I’ve been around but you have to be healthy...We have to figure that out and make sure we’re fair and this is the right thing. I love Chase. That’s what we’re working through right now.”
Harsin indicated that the walk-on Peters and scholarship Fennegan, both incoming freshmen that seemed unlikely to play this season, have received extra reps now that they could potentially be needed as the No. 3 option in an emergency.
“Andy Peters, I’ve been really impressed with him,” Harsin said. “Cade Fennegan is coming along. I feel good about where he’s at. He’s a freshman so at the quarterback position he has a lot to learn but he’s one of those guys that can go out there and probably wing it just enough and make plays and do some things because he can run. It’s not necessarily how we would want to go into a game but this guy has some pretty good feel and guys that have feel can do some stuff out there on the field.”
It seems likely Bachmeier will start, but how much Sears plays is unknown. And what happens if both go down due to injuries or a positive COVID-19 test or for contact tracing? There’s a ton of questions regarding the quarterback depth chart and to this point, not many answers.
But that will start to change next week, both with the release of the depth chart and when the Broncos play against Utah State.
TEAM CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED
Linebacker Riley Whimpey, cornerback Avery Williams and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were voted as team captains for the 2020 season.
Whimpey and Williams are seniors, while Shakir is a junior.
The Broncos will likely select a fourth single-game captain each week as in years past.