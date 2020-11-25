BOISE — For as good as the Boise State defense has been in the first half of games this season, they’ve been equally as bad in the second half.
Poor tackling, fatigue, lack of depth — there’s plenty of theories as to why the Broncos have struggled coming out of the locker room for the second half. But after it happened again last week in Hawaii, the focus has become even bigger on getting it fixed.
The Broncos allowed just three points and 119 yards in the first half to Hawaii, but gave up 29 points on 275 yards in the second half as the Rainbow Warriors cut a 24-point deficit to eight in the final minutes.
“It was certainly a tail of two halves,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “We have to take it to another level because we were having a really good game and obviously it started to unravel pretty quick.”
But the problem is nothing new. Through five games, the Broncos have given up 43 points in the first half (8.6 per half) and 104 points in the second half (20.8 per half). The yards go up from 877 in the first half to 1,092 in the second half.
Hawaii had four touchdown drives of at least 64 yards in the second half.
“Trying to reignite that fire we had in the first half is something we have to work on,” safety Tyreque Jones said. “Being able to put teams away in the first half and then in the second half we don’t look like the same team, that’s not what we want to do or who we want to be. That’s not the standard of Bronco football.
“We have to adjust to teams that make adjustments for us and have the same energy we have when we start the game. We can’t come out flat. We have to come out like we do in the first half.”
Boise State has allowed just five touchdowns in the first half this season, but 15 touchdowns in the second half.
Part of the problem is Boise State’s lack of depth. Defensive linemen Scott Matlock and Shane Irwin both played nearly every defensive snap against Hawaii. Linebacker Riley Whimpey barely came off the field either.
The Broncos have been ravaged by injuries and other issues along the defensive line in recent weeks. Defensive end Demitri Washington and nose tackles Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums are out for the season, while Scale Igiehon and Jackson Cravens have missed time along the interior as well.
Against Hawaii starting STUD Sam Whitney and starting linebacker Zeke Noa both went down due to injuries, forcing the Broncos to reach even deeper into their depth.
“When you are fatigued and don’t have a lot of rotation, you have to do a good job with body position and fundamentals,” Schmedding said. “When you are out there, you have to go. You start grabbing and reaching and getting out of the normal way we tackle and it shows up.
“I won’t apologize for our guys starting fast, either. Our guys are starting fast, and teams are just doing a good job with their adjustments. Certain guys go out and they see that. We’ve just got to do a better job of settling down and following our rules and when we are in position, clamping around the guys legs and doing the basic fundamentals.”
Schmedding noted how Boise State was much better in the second half than the first half last season, and how the same questions came but in reverse.
“There’s no major difference at halftime. Last year the questions were ‘man, what do you do at halftime?’ We do the same thing,” Schmedding said. “We just have to come out and execute better.
“It’s not like our halftime adjustments are different than a year ago. But the results are, so we have to find a way to improve that 100 percent.”
Overall, Boise State’s defense ranks last in the Mountain West with 20 touchdowns allowed and is also last with 13 rushing touchdowns allowed. The Broncos are eighth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game and sixth in total defense at nearly 400 yards allowed per game.
“I think it comes down to tackling, I really do,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’ve had guys in position and you watch it and not only for me but that’s frustrating for everybody. You have a guy in position, you need to tackle. You need to wrap up. We need to get more guys to the ball.
“I think we’re not as consistent. We have our moments and all that, but when they are able to convert on third downs, when we aren’t tackling the way we are capable of tacking — when there’s an opportunity for a turnover we have to find a way to make that play.”
Boise State’s defense ranks tied for last in the league with just two turnovers forced through five games.
More turnovers, better tackling and increased energy. It sounds like a simple fix. Unfortunately for the Broncos it’s not that easy.
“We’re looking for ways to shake things up,” Schmedding said. “But I can’t point to just one thing.”
The defense as a whole could be better. The Broncos will start with just a better second half.
“We’ve really been stressing the need to finish, especially in the next few games,” Irwin said. “We need to work on that.”