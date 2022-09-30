BOISE — With Boise State’s season on the brink, the Bronco defense kept the game close.
Once the Bronco offense finally found its footing, that proved to be very beneficial.
The defense kept an ugly first half from getting even uglier for Boise State, allowing the Broncos to mount a 35-13 comeback win on Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
"I think it was important to rely on our defense," said running back George Holani, who ran for 131 yards and two second half touchdowns. "They definitely had our backs. They held them to six points in the first half. It was exciting to feed off that energy of the defense."
With the Aztecs needing to go to their third-string quarterback, San Diego State was limited to just 114 total yards of offense.
Boise State’s defense was certainly tested early as San Diego State found itself inside Boise State’s 5-yard line on each of its first two offense drives. On both drives, the Aztecs were set up with great field position to start the drive. The first drive came after an interception return gave San Deigo State the ball at the Boise State 31. The second drive started at midfield after a Boise State punt deep in its own zone.
On both drives, the Boise State defense held the Aztecs to a field goal. What very easily could have been a 14-0 San Diego State lead was just a 6-0 lead.
"It's just our standard," said nickelback Tyreque Jones. "When teams get in the red zone it's 3 or nothing. That's just what we live by. It's like a backs-against-the-wall mentality, just put up a fence and don't let them in. I'm proud of the guys on defense. They drove down the field and got down there for some reason and we didn't let them in the end zone."
After that, Boise State’s defense shut down the Aztec offense for the rest of the half. On San Diego State’s next four drives before halftime, the Broncos allowed negative-4 yards combined.
The only touchdown Boise State allowed in the first half was a special teams touchdown, a blocked punt return for a score. The Aztecs led 13-0 going into halftime, again a deficit which could have been a lot worse if not for the defense.
"It was huge, early on down there we were in the loudest part of the station, that always helps," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said about the south end zone fans, where the Broncos had their two early stands. "I got to give a shoutout to Bronco Nation. It's awesome being down there, no matter what side of the field you're on. But there's something different down there, that's a serious home field advantage we're grateful for. For the defense to go down and hold them to a field goal in those situations is huge."
In the second half, the Bronco defense got its first turnover of the game after an interception by Tyreque Jones, setting up Boise State’s first score of the game.
"It's an unbelievable way to start the second half," Avalos said. "We were close on getting another one down there, too. But here's the thing, when you do your job and you do it really, really well, things come to you."
Even after Boise State took its first lead of the game, the Bronco defense continued to stand tall. The first drive after a George Holani touchdown put the Broncos up 14-13, the Broncos put the ball on the turf twice. The first fumble was recovered by San Diego State and the second one rolled out of bounds inside the San Diego State 10. But it was enough to force another 3-and-out and force a deep punt by the Aztecs, which led to the offense’s third straight touchdown drive.
Boise State allowed just 12 yards of offense in the second half
DJ Schramm led the Broncos with nine tackles, four of which went for a loss. Boise State finished the game with nine tackles for a loss.'
"That's just a testament of guys doing their job," Jones said. "And doing it past the level and exceeding what others would expect us to do. I didn't know we had that many TFLs, that's a lot. But that's just guys being physical, guys being violent, guys being explosive."
Ezekiel Noa, George Tarlas and Demitri Washington all had sacks.