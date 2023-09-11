BOISE — First it was the air attack of a Washington team that led the nation in 2022 in passing. Next was a UCF team which led the nation in rushing in week 1 of the 2023 season.
Think the Broncos defense will get a chance to catch their breath in week 3 against FCS North Dakota? Think again.
“They’re going to come in loaded, their offense is clicking on a lot of different cylinders,” said Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “They’re very well coached and they have a lot of answers for whatever you present to them defensively. They’ll be ready to rock, and we’re going to work our tails off to be ready for them.”
The Broncos (0-2) welcome in the Fighting Hawks (2-0) who lead the FCS with an average of 548.5 yards per game of total offense, for a 10 a.m. game Saturday morning at Albertsons Stadium. North Dakota also ranks second in the FCS with an average of 45 points per game and comes into the game ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll.
And even though those numbers have come against fellow FCS opponents Drake and Northern Arizona, the Broncos aren’t taking them lightly. After seeing fellow Mountain West team Nevada fall to Idaho on Saturday and Fresno State need overtime to beat Eastern Washington, Boise State knows it has to respect the opponent in front of it, no matter what level they are playing at.
“If you pay attention to college football and you see what’s going on, you see FCS teams beat FBS teams,” said head coach Andy Avalos. “It happens. It’s not out of the regular, especially with a team that’s ranked where they are. We saw some close games this past week, it’s the non-conference part of the year, so you’re seeing teams play different levels. At the end of the day, it’s college football. Any team can win any day. The better prepared team has got the best shot.”
North Dakota is no stranger to facing FBS opponents. Last year it hung with Nebraska, being tied with the Cornhuskers late in the third quarter before Nebraska scored the final 21 points of a 38-17 win. In 2021, the Fighting Hawks led Utah State in the third quarter before 28 unanswered points gave the Aggies a 48-24 win.
“You prepare like any other opponent, that’s what we’re preaching to our team, do a good job of preparing,” North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert said during his weekly press conference Monday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “It’s a road game, which changes things a little bit. You got to prepare for noise. We were in front of 86,000 last year (at Nebraska), so that should help. But this team is different. There are some new guys that weren’t on that trip last year when we were on the road against an FCS opponent. Two years ago, we were at Utah State, which was a crowd of about 25,000, but it was a really good home atmosphere. So those things, you want to draw from them, but every situation is going to be different. We got to focus on our preparation, then when we get out there, focus on what we can control and that’s how we approach it.”
North Dakota is led by quarterback Tommy Schuster, who is fourth in the FCS with a 76.8% completion percentage. He’s thrown for 521 yards and four touchdowns. North Dakota has seen 12 different players catch passes so far this season, with eight catching at least two.
“He’s diligent, he’s a quarterback who is one of the most efficient passers through the course of this season, already,” Avalos said about Schuster. “He’s got some good wide receivers, too. They spread the ball around. Bo (Belquist) is their No. 1 wide receiver, he’s their primary target. But they’ve got other guys who can stretch the field, as well.”
Boise State, which enters the game ranked 129th out of 132 teams in FBS total defense, will be looking for much more out of its defense against the Fighting Hawks. The Broncos have given up 1,098 total yards through two games. Their 549 yards per game average ranks only higher than Colorado State, Nevada and North Texas.
Of course, the Broncos have seen those numbers come against the likes of Washington and UCF, both of whom should finish the season with highly ranked offenses. Saturday will mark the third straight game the Broncos face a potent attack.
“Going through Game 1 Washington and Game 2 UCF, with the offenses we saw, there’s a lot of game reps we’ve seen, there’s a lot of battle testing that we’ve been through,” said Danielson. “There’s been a lot of failure, too, that we’ve had to learn through growing and being better on the other side. We’ve got a great group, it matters to them, they care, and they’re a great group to coach.”