BOISE — New Boise State football coach Andy Avalos completed the hiring of his 10 assistant coaches Monday with the announcement of Kane Ioane as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Ioane was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Montana State during the 2019 season when the Bobcats qualified for the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. The FCS season was canceled last fall.
“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Ioane said in a statement. “I have been around a lot of people that have been part of this program, and they always talked about how special this place was because of the family atmosphere. That, and being able to raise a family here in the Treasure Valley, really struck a chord with me and made this something I definitely wanted to be a part of.
“When you look at this staff, the group of guys that coach Avalos has brought in here, the character of these men is what is most referenced by those in our profession, and I am proud to be associated with this group. Additionally, going through the recruiting process, I know a lot of the student-athletes that have been brought in here, and these are high-character young men. I’m elated for the opportunity to get to work with them.”
Ioane has 15 years of coaching experience. He spent 12 seasons at Montana State from 2005-2016. He left to be a defensive analyst for Washington during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before returning to his alma mater Montana State in 2019.
The Billings, Montana, native was considered a strong candidate to take over as head coach at Montana State after Jeff Choate recently left to become the linebackers coach at Texas.
Ioane was inducted into the Montana State Hall of Fame in 2014 after a standout playing career for the Bobcats from 2000-03. He was a four-time All-American and the 2003 Big Sky Defensive MVP. At the time his career ended he was the Big Sky's all-time leading tackler.
“Kane has had a lot of connections to our program over the years, and already has a lot of what makes up our culture instilled in him,” Avalos said in a statement. “In addition to being a brilliant defensive mind, he is also a high-character individual — a great teacher, father and husband. He is excited to join this program and this community, and I’m excited to have him joining our family."
Ioane is set to be formally introduced during a virtual news conference with the media on Tuesday.