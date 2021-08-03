BOISE – Late Tuesday night Boise State announced that Wednesday's first practice of fall camp - and all practices for the time being - will be closed to all guests including the media due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Athletics Department.
A spokesman said the football team still planned to practice Wednesday.
Boise State postponed interviews with coach Andy Avalos and players that were scheduled for after Wednesday's practice.
"Out of an abundance of caution, and due to positive cases of COVID-19 within Boise State athletics programs, the department is taking the precautionary step of closing all practices to guests - including media - at this time," the school said in a statement. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, and preparing for a successful 2021-22 athletics campaign, is our primary concern."
Boise State had two games postponed last season due to COVID-19 protocols.
Avalos said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination rates were improving within the program after previously saying at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas two weeks ago that the Broncos still had work to do.
A source previously told the Idaho Press that Boise State was not at the 80 percent vaccination rate that seven Mountain West teams had attained.
"As much as we all want to move on to whatever the new normal is closest to what it was prior to the pandemic we’re not there yet," Avalos said Tuesday. "The biggest opponent we’ll have this year is making sure that we handle our COVID protocols. It's still a very real situation."
It was unknown late Tuesday night when Boise State would provide an update on the situation.
BRONCOS ADD TWO QBS, LOSE FOUR FROM ROSTER
The Broncos will open fall camp with a few new faces and without a few familiar ones.
The Broncos released an updated 2021 roster Tuesday evening in advance of the first practice and it included the addition of two new quarterbacks – Colton Fitzgerald of Saugas High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., and Colt Fulton of Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
Boise State was in need of quarterback depth with Cade Fenegan transferring to BYU last month.
It’s unclear if either Fitzgerald or Fulton will be on scholarship. Both are three-star prospects according to 247Sports.com. Coach Andy Avalos is scheduled to meet with the media following Wednesday morning’s practice.
Also newsworthy was four players not on the roster. Linebacker Brock Miller and EDGE Andrew Faoliu both have left the team for personal reasons, while cornerbacks Jonathan Earl and Chris Mitchell both medically retired.
Faoliu announced in April he was transferring to Boise State from Oregon, where Avalos was the defensive coordinator the past two years. Miller joined the Broncos after three years at N.C. State but an injury limited him in 2020.
Earl was a junior college transfer but didn’t see any action last season while Mitchell saw very limited playing time but was well down the depth chart.
Also of note is the addition of Texas Tech offensive lineman Will Farrer, a 6-foot-5, 322-pounder who saw action in 10 games last season at both center and guard for the Red Raiders. Boise State returns four starters along the offensive line but is searching for a starter at right tackle.
Two Rocky Mountain High School alums, linebacker Ty Tanner and safety Jordan Erickson, also joined the team as walk-ons.
BRONCO BITS
Oregon transfer running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio will wear No. 4, Bowling Green cornerback transfer Caleb Biggers will wear No. 26 and Utah State cornerback transfer Jared Reed was assigned No. 16.