BOISE — In a series of moves that will net the Boise State athletic department $3.1 million, the football team will no longer play a two-game series with Michigan State scheduled to begin next year in Boise.
Instead the Broncos will host FCS opponent Tennessee-Martin next season, on Sept. 17, 2022, and the Broncos will play a road game at Washington on Sept. 2, 2023.
Boise State will also play another game at Washington on Sept. 8, 2029.
As part of the agreement Washington will pay the Broncos $1.5 million for the game in 2023 and also has agreed to pay Tennessee-Martin to play in Boise next season.
In all, the moves make more than $3 million for an athletic department facing severe budget issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When evaluating these adjustments in totality, they were moves we needed to make,” Boise State director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said in a release. “We have talked about needing to be creative in seeking revenue-generating opportunities, and this is one of those times. We also needed a game in 2024, and these changes allowed us to put a bow on the nonconference schedule for that season."
The Broncos also announced a home game against North Dakota for the 2024 season.
In addition to the financial reasons, the shuffling helps make the upcoming schedules a bit easier — which is not a bad thing given the likely move to a 12-team playoff as early as 2023. Going undefeated, regardless of opponents, likely would put the Broncos in the 12-team playoff moving forward.
Boise State and Oregon State also adjusted the date of the Beavers' trip to Boise from 2023 to Sept. 7, 2024. The move shifts the date of the game between Boise State and Houston at Albertsons Stadium to two weeks later, to Sept. 21, 2024.
Boise State still plays at Oregon State and home against BYU in 2022 in addition to a road game at UTEP. In 2023 the Broncos now play at Washington and at BYU and hosts UCF.
“Our schedule is difficult and competitive moving forward," Dickey said. "Coach (Andy) Avalos and I are aligned in our scheduling philosophy, and today’s announcement represents several steps that will help get us in line with how we would like our schedule to look as we move forward — nonconference games against a Power Five opponent, BYU, a Group of Five opponent and an FCS opponent.”
According to sources the decision to back out of the Michigan State series was done prior to prep quarterback Katin Houser decommitting from the Broncos and flipping to the Spartans last week.
It's the second marquee nonconference game the Broncos will have lost in a 3-year span. Florida State was scheduled to play in Boise in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources told the Idaho Press that game unlikely to be made up.
Here's a look at Boise State's upcoming nonconference schedules:
2021
at UCF (Sept. 2)
UTEP (Sept. 10)
Oklahoma State (Sept. 18)
at BYU (Oct. 9)
2022
At Oregon State (Sept. 3)
Tennessee Martin (Sept. 17)
At UTEP (Sept. 24)
BYU (Nov. 5)
2023
at Washington (Sept. 2)
UCF (Sept 9)
North Dakota (Sept. 16)
at BYU (Oct. 21)
2024
At Georgia Southern (Aug. 31)
Oregon State (Sept. 7)
At Oregon (Sept. 14)
Houston (Sept. 21)
2025
at South Florida (Aug. 30)
Oregon (Sept. 13)
at Houston (Sept. 20)
BYU (Oct. 25)
2026
at Oregon (Sept. 5)
East Carolina (Sept. 12)
at BYU (Nov. 7)
TBA
2027
at Rice (Sept. 4)
South Florida (Sept. 11)
at Marshall (Sept. 18)
BYU (Sept. 25)
2028
Cincinnati (Sept. 2)
at East Carolina (Sept. 9)
Georgia Southern (Sept. 16)
at BYU (Sept. 23)
2029
at Cincinnati (Sept. 1)
at Washington (Sept. 8)
Rice (Sept. 15)
BYU (Sept. 22)
2030
at Memphis (Aug. 31)
at BYU (Sept. 21)
2031
Memphis (Sept. 13)
BYU (Sept. 27)
2032
Washington State (Sept. 11)
at BYU (Sept. 25)
2033
at Washington State (Sept. 10)
BYU (Sept. 24)
2034
at BYU (Sept. 23)