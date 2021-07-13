Boise State's depth at quarterback took a hit this week when backup quarterback Cade Fennegan entered the transfer portal.
A Boise State spokesman confirmed to the Idaho Press that Fennegan plans to transfer.
Fennegan appeared in three games last season as a true freshman but was slated to start the year as the No. 3 quarterback behind both Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears.
Boise State now has just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster heading into the 2021 season: Bachmeier, Sears and true freshman Taylen Green.
Fennegan entered in relief against No. 9 BYU due to Bachmeier being out with COVID-19 and Sears going down with an early injury. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception against the Cougars.
He also saw limited action against both Air Force and Colorado State and finished the year 15 of 28 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had nine rushes for 20 yards.
The move is not all that surprising given both Bachmeier and Sears have multiple years of eligibility left. The new one-time transfer rule also is leading to more departures since players won't have to sit out a year before being eligible at their new school.
Fennegan is the seventh Boise State player to transfer out since the end of the 2020 season. The other six are Marques Evans, Donovan Clark, Amari Williams, Robert Cooper, Brandon Hernandez, Khyheem Waleed and Mason Sikes. Fennegan was the only one to see any significant playing time.
Fennegan, a Dallas native, joined the Broncos in 2020 after a two-year church mission in Argentina. He committed and signed with the Broncos while still on his mission.
Boise State has a fourth quarterback on the roster in Timberline High alum Andy Peters. The Broncos also have a verbal commitment from Maddux Madsen as part of the 2022 class.
Typically teams want five scholarship quarterbacks. The Broncos currently have three. With fall camp just a few weeks away it's unlikely they will add to their current room for the 2021 season, leaving them in a tough situation should either Bachmeier or Sears miss time again.
Head coach Andy Avalos is scheduled to meet with the media next Wednesday, July 21, at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.