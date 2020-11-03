BOISE - Central District Health will hear a petition from Boise State University Wednesday night in which the school is asking for 1,100 students, student-athletes, the band and cheerleaders to be allowed into Albertsons Stadium for Friday night's game with No. 9 BYU.
The Board of Health meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Listed on the amended agenda online is the request from Boise State.
Boise State previously allowed no fans for the season opener against Utah State because current CDH regulations do not allow for gatherings of greater than 50 people.
The agenda item says Boise State is asking "for an exemption to the gathering size restriction of the Ada County orders for the Boise State University football game on Friday, Nov. 6. The request includes a safety plan for approximately 1,100 students, student-athlete parents and members of Boise State's band and cheer team to attend the game."
Alicia Estey, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Compliance, Legal and Audit for Boise State, is listed as the presenter.
Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey referenced the plan Tuesday when speaking with reporters.
"We're hopeful we can get them in the stands this weekend," Boise State linebacker and team captain Riley Whimpey said Tuesday. "We're hopeful. My parents are planning on making the trip down. We're submitting our tickets so hopefully everything goes as planned because we hope we can get them in the stadium this week.
"There's no reason I believe we shouldn't be able to, especially being able to social distance in that big of a stadium. I don't think there should be any problem especially because teams across the country have been able to pull it off. We're hopeful and looking forward to it and I'm excited that they will hopefully be able to get in the game."
A request for comment from Boise State wasn't immediately returned.