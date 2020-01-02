BOISE — Boise State announced plans Thursday for a renovation of the east side of Albertsons Stadium that will include premium seating, an expanded concourse, upgraded amenities and a new academic center.
A timetable for the project will be determined once Boise State raises enough money through private donations to move forward. The total cost of the project also won't be known until it is approved and put out for bid.
The project will be funded by private donations as well as money from the new premium seating options that will be added.
"It is a rare opportunity to take on a project that will impact every student-athlete in our department and our fans,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said in a release. “That's what is so special about the East Side Renovation. This project benefits everybody."
The east side of the stadium has been in need of an update for several years. Restrooms and concession stands are outdated, and the thin concourses often make it difficult for fans to maneuver around.
The project will feature an 'exterior facelift,' according to Boise State. A new academic center for all student-athletes and a dedicated home for the BroncoLife program, geared toward student-athletes' personal and academic development, will also be included.
New seating options will become available on the east side of the stadium including a reconfigured lower bowl that will bring fans "closer to the field than ever before," according to the release.
New premium seating will include approximately 300 club seats and 36 four-person loge boxes. Both areas will have direct access to a new premium indoor club space that will feature "expanded" food and beverage options.
"Enhancing the east side of Albertsons Stadium with additional premium seating, upgraded fan amenities and experience options and developing an area that will benefit our student-athletes academically, nutritionally and in life skills and career development is absolutely vital to the success of our program," Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said in the release. "This project is a game changer for Bronco football on so many levels."
Those wanting more information on how to donate to the project or add their name to a waiting list for one of the premium seating options can visit a new dedicated website for the renovations at broncosports.com/eastside.