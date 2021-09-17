Boise State University students must provide proof of partial or full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be admitted into Saturday's home football game against Oklahoma State, school president Dr. Marlene Tromp said in a letter to the campus community released late Friday afternoon.
Additionally, Tromp "anticipates" all attendees will have to meet that requirement for the Oct. 2 home game against Nevada, the release says.
The news comes a day after Idaho issued statewide crisis standards of care due to rising COVID-19 cases and the lack of available bed space at hospitals.
Tromp wrote that Boise State is asking individuals not to attend Saturday's game if they are ill, unvaccinated or untested, or choose not to comply with public health measures.
"Boise State was disappointed, after appeals by leadership in all of these areas for our fans to follow best practices, that there was poor compliance with these measures at the last home football game," Tromp wrote. "We now believe that additional steps are necessary for the health and safety of our community."
The letter is signed by Tromp as well as Saint Alphonsus Health System President and CEO Odette Bolano and St. Luke's Health System President and CEO Chris Roth.
A crowd of 35,518 watched Boise State beat UTEP 54-13 in the home opener last Friday. Very few fans were seen wearing masks despite a campus mandate requiring them to be worn.
An even bigger crowd is expected Saturday night when the Broncos host the first Big 12 Conference team in the regular season in Boise State history.
The Nevada game on Oct. 2 is also expected to bring in a near-capacity crowd. Boise State is hosting Homecoming that weekend, and the Wolf Pack are one of the top teams in the Mountain West.
"For the Oct. 2 home football game, we anticipate that all attendees will meet this requirement," Tromp said of providing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. "This window provides the time for both our healthcare system and our fans to respond to this requirement and permits people to make the choices that are the best for them and their families.
"The university understands that the game is fast-approaching and that his requirement will present some challenges. Boise State, our healthcare leaders, and Board leadership have been working around the clock since crisis standards of care were declared, and these actions are important to support the safety and wellbeing of our community."
Tromp continued, "While outdoor football games have not been identified as super-spreader events around the country, Idaho has a much lower vaccination rare than many other states."
It's unclear how students can go about showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entrance to Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State announced earlier in the week that on-site vaccinations will be available outside Albertsons Stadium prior to the game. Fans wearing masks also will be eligible for prizes.