Boise State has added a quarterback to its roster, with the Broncos announcing the signing of Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak on Sunday.
Vidlak was a freshman for the Beavers this past season, playing 12 snaps during a 42-0 win against Idaho on Sept. 18. He was 2 for 3 with eight yards in his only action of the year.
The Applegate, Oregon native was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Scout coming out of Hidden Valley High School. He was the No. 4 recruit in the state of Oregon, according to 247Sports, and the No. 18 pro style quarterback nationally.
As a junior in 2019, Vidlak led Oregon in completion percentage (76.7), passing yards (3,404) and touchdowns (44), earning All-State Offensive Player of the Year honors. He led the Mustangs to their first state title game appearance in 41 years, where he set state title game records in completions (39) and passing yards (479) in a 41-34 loss to Santiam Christian.
The addition of Vidlak gives Boise State added depth in the quarterback room after backup Jack Sears transferred last month. Hank Bachmeier figures to be the opening day starter for the fourth straight season, but after that the Broncos will be young in the position. Redshirt freshman Andy Peters appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2020, while true freshman Taylen Green appeared in two games this fall.
Boise State also has freshmen Colton Fitzgerald and Colt Fulton on its roster and signed Maddux Madsen during the early signing period.
