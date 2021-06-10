The Boise State football team has added another transfer cornerback to help replace two veteran starters, this time coming from one of the Broncos’ division rivals.
Utah State transfer Jared Reed announced Wednesday that he was joining the Broncos, becoming the second transfer Boise State has added during the offseason. Caleb Biggers, a transfer from Bowling Green, signed with the team in April.
Reed, who is already on campus, spent two seasons at Utah State, sitting out the first year in 2019 after transferring from Portland State. During the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, he appeared in five games for the Aggies, making two starts. He had 18 tackles on the season, including his first-career sack against Nevada.
“He’s kind of a steal, to tell you the truth,” said Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile, who served as Utah State’s co-defensive coordinator last season as the interim head coach for the final three games, said during a news conference Thursday. “He’s long, athletic, explosive, he’s fast, he can run, he’s physical. He’s really what you’re looking for in a corner or defensive back.”
Maile said special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, who was the Aggies’ other co-defensive coordinator last season, took the lead on recruiting Reed to Boise. But the previous relationship both Collins and Maile had with the cornerback played a huge role in bringing him to Boise.
Maile said Reed had to deal with COVID-19 issues early in the season, but once he returned he continued to progress every week. He earned starts in the Aggies’ final two games of the season, finishing with seven tackles against New Mexico and six the following week against Air Force.
“He’s a kid that’s bought in, he’s committed to the process and to the family,” Maile said. “For him, it’s just reps and time and he’ll figure it out and get it done."
Boise State will be replacing both of its starting cornerbacks from last year after the graduations of Avery Williams and Jalen Walker.
Walker was second on the team in 2020 with 41 tackles, while Williams had 19 tackles on the year.
Boise State’s defense had just three interceptions last year.
In addition to Reed and Biggers, who had 100 career tackles for the Falcons, Boise State also returns Markel Reed, no relation, who had 16 tackles for the Broncos last year.
Tyric LeBeauf, Jonathan Earl and Kaonohi Kaniho all could earn bigger roles at corner this season. LeBeauf had one of Boise State’s three interceptions in 2020, getting the pick on the final play of the Broncos’ 42-13 win against Utah State.
Freshman cornerback Donovan Clark left the program, a Boise State spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press on Wednesday. Freshman defensive end Amari Williams also announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKSETBALL ADD NJCAA ALL-AMERICAN
A year after seeing a dip in 3-point shooting, Gordy Presnell and the Boise State women’s basketball team will add one of the top 3-point shooters from the junior college ranks.
The Broncos announced the signing of College of Southern Idaho transfer Kaitlin Burgess on Thursday. Burgess comes to the Broncos after averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during her sophomore season, shooting 47.6 percent from 3-point range.
She earned NJCAA All-America Third Team honors and was an All-Region 18 First Team selection as well as the MVP of the Region 18 Tournament.
"We are excited to have Kaitlin join the Broncos,” Presnell said in a release. “She was one of the top 3-point shooters in the country at CSI, and will help us stretch opposing defenses. She is a high-character person and fits perfectly to the type of student-athlete we want representing Boise State.”
Boise State will look to get back to 3-point shooting after production took a dip last season. In 2020-21 Boise State shot 26.2% from 3-point range, down from 33.4% the season before when the Broncos had Riley Lupfer, who set the all-time Mountain West record for 3-pointers made. Boise State also went from 7.2 3-pointers made per game in 2019-20 to 4.2 per game in 2020-21.