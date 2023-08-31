BOISE — With conference realignment putting much of the college athletics world on shaky ground the past month or so, Jeramiah Dickey feels like Boise State is on solid footing when it comes to its position in the Mountain West.
During a 20-minute session with local media on Thursday, Dickey expressed his belief in the Mountain West and its leadership under commissioner Gloria Nevarez, who in recent days has been in discussions with a couple of leftover Pac-12 schools.
“Foundationally, I always felt like this was going to be a win-win for us,” said Dickey. “There’s very little I can control in terms of this realignment process. But when you think about what’s next, the Mountain West is positioned for a lot of future success. That’s something I’m always navigating, and I’ve been doing it for the last two and a half years now.”
This summer saw what is arguably the biggest shift in the college landscape since 1996's collapse of the Southwest Conference, with the Pac-12 moving to the brink of its own demise. Oregon and Washington announced it was joining the Big Ten in 2024, along with USC and UCLA, while Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado all announced moves to the Big 12.
That leaves four schools in Stanford and Cal, who have reportedly been in discussions with the ACC, and Oregon State and Washington State. Nevarez has reportedly met with the latter two in regard to having them join the conference.
“Gloria has been very open about some of these conversations,” Dickey said. “Time will tell, as we experienced with the Pac-12, we thought one thing going to bed Thursday night and we woke up Friday morning and it was completely different. This thing changes by the minute and I think it adds a lot of pressure and I think people feel fatigued, especially ADs, media members and other people that are more in the weeds on it. But I feel good of where we’re at and I think opportunities are going to come our way and from a conference standpoint the future is very bright for the Mountain West.”
Dickey also discussed the planned expansion of the north end zone at Albertsons Stadium. Dickey said that despite the State Board of Education approving a request to double the project’s budget from $2.5 million to $5 million last week, the timeline of the project that was released in June is still on track.
That timeline had construction beginning in April 2024, with the project being completed in time for the 2025 football season.
“The hope is we do something epic, that’s always my goal,” said Dickey. “That’s for our student athletes, that’s for our staff, that’s for our supporters. I feel good with the timeline, but I did on the (south end zone) video board as well. I don’t like overpromising and under delivering. But right now, I feel comfortable and I’m excited to take the next steps.”
The south end zone video board, the largest in the Mountain West at 6,000 square feet, was announced in March 2022. While the release at the time didn’t give an established completion date, it stated that it was anticipated it would be completed during the 2022 season. It was installed this past offseason.
Under the current timeline for the North End Zone project, construction will take place through the 2024 season. Dickey said Thursday that he is working with developers to try and see if it's possible to have some sort of seating in that end zone during the season.
Dickey added that after the project is complete, the possibility of moving the student section from the east side of the stadium to the end zones. Dickey said he’s been in discussions with campus partners and looking at how schools around the country do their student sections to determine how to create the best gameday experience.
“We want to create an experience in our facility,” Dickey said. “You think about the north end zone and the south end zone and the experience you can provide, especially for (coach) Andy (Avalos) and this team. You think about the visiting team going into the south end zone in the fourth quarter, our hope is to create something with the video board behind it that magnifies that sound back to the field. It is very much on our radar, and we have to make sure we communicate appropriately."
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.