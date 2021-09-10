BOISE – First-year Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said his goal was to ‘hang half-a-hundred’ points on the scoreboard each game.
He can thank the Bronco defense for helping make it happen for the first time Friday night.
The Boise State defense had six takeaways and the offense took advantage in an impressive 54-13 win over UTEP at Albertsons Stadium.
After a disappointing 36-31 loss at UCF to open the season, the Broncos (1-1) bounced back in a big way in front of 35,518 fans – the third-largest crowd for a home opener in school history.
It was Boise State's 20th straight win in a home opener, the sixth-longest active streak in the country. More importantly, it helped give the Broncos some confidence heading into a monster game next week.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns in one of his best games as a Bronco. Bachmeier threw a costly, ill-advised interception late in the loss to UCF but looked great Friday. He completed 17 of 24 passes and helped the Boise State offense to a season-high 461 yards.
Boise State’s defense had an absurd six takeaways and now has eight in two games after finishing the 2020 season with just three in seven games.
Stefan Cobbs provided a pair of highlight plays for the Broncos, scoring on an 81-yard punt return and on a 61-yard reception from Bachmeier before leaving with an apparent lower leg injury in the second quarter.
THERE GOES COBBS ✌️⚡️— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021
What a first half for @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/YLNALYK5GS
The Broncos also got the ground game going a bit. After rushing for just 20 yards in the loss in Orlando, Boise State had 37 rushes for 121 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
But the bigger story may be the defense. Seyi Oladipo had two interceptions and Tyreque Jones had another, while Ezekiel Noa had two fumble recoveries and Scott Matlock had one. It marked the first time since 2013 in which the Broncos had six turnovers on defense in one game.
Boise State will now turn its attention to arguably the biggest game of the season when Oklahoma State visits The Blue next Saturday at 7 p.m. It’s the first time a Big 12 team has visited Boise for a regular-season game.
Cobbs’ 81-yard punt return gave the Broncos an early 10-3 lead. The game turned on UTEP’s next possession, when the Miners settled for a field goal on fourth-and-goal inside the 5 to cap a 15-play, 72-yard drive that took more than eight minutes.
Stefan Cobbs hit the JETS on this 81-yard punt return TD for @BroncoSportsFB ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GzhaTJAlGe— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021
A 27-point underdog won’t win on the road settling for field goals – and UTEP proved it once again. The Miners (2-1) made the short field goal to pull within 10-6 early in the second quarter, but the Broncos had a 31-7 scoring advantage the rest of the second quarter to pull ahead 41-13 at the break.
After missing last week’s game due to injury, Boise State running back George Holani returned in limited action and followed up the UTEP field goal with a 10-yard touchdown run. Scott Matlock then recovered a fumble near the goal line and Andrew Van Buren punched it in from 3 yards out on the next play to put Boise State up 24-6.
Cobbs then broke free for a 61-yard touchdown pass from Bachmeier to make it 31-6.
After a 48-yard touchdown pass for UTEP thanks to multiple missed tackles, Jonah Dalmas added a field goal to make it 34-6. Boise State’s defense then got a pair of late interceptions from Jones and Oladipo during a chaotic final few minutes of the second quarter.
What a GRAB by Khalil Shakir 😳😳— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021
He comes up with a huge grab for @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/TD61pCXTNq
Another nice catch from Shakir set up Van Buren’s second short touchdown run of the half, this one from 1 yard out with 14 seconds left, to give the Broncos a commanding 28-point halftime lead.
Boise State eased up in the second half but got a 23-yard touchdown pass from Bachmeier to tight end Tyneil Hopper – the first touchdown of Hopper’s career – and field goals of 29 and 34 yards from Dalmas to go up 54-13.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated game story with postgame reaction from coach Andy Avalos and Boise State players.