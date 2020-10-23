BOISE — It felt like a punch to the gut for football fans, a scenario some thought was possible but didn't want to believe.
The news came August 10: Fall sports in the Mountain West, including football, were being 'indefinitely suspended' due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It makes Saturday all that much more hard to believe.
More than 10 weeks after that sick feeling of envisioning no Boise State football all fall, the Broncos will host Utah State at 5 p.m. in the season opener.
“I didn't think it was going to happen,” Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “I didn't. When we first heard about it we were practicing and the next day we we're all home. It was like 'wow.' It happened that fast. And from there to now and now we're playing? It doesn't even feel real.
“For me, personally, it just doesn't feel true to me yet. I know on game day when we're doing our walk-throughs and stuff, that's when it really is going to hit me.”
The Mountain West reversed course on Sept. 24, announcing a shortened eight-game season after medical advances including rapid testing allowed for the league to safety play football. And after two months of watching others play football each Saturday, the Broncos finally get to join the fun.
“It's very exciting considering a couple months ago we were sitting here being told our season was canceled,” Boise State STUD Sam Whitney said. “Things were looking pretty grim at that point, so getting the opportunity to play and put a smile on the peoples faces in the city of Boise and provide some entertainment for people stuck at home and tired of quarantine, it's exciting for us and uplifting for us because nobody wants to not play football.”
Boise State is again favored to win the Mountain West and hopes remain for an appearance in a prestigious New Years Six bowl game. There will be tough games at Air Force and Wyoming and at home against BYU. Like a typical season there will be scrutiny on the coaching decisions and pressure on both the offensive and defensive lines to replace key losses.
But for one day on Saturday, or at least for a few minutes prior to kickoff, the Broncos hope to look around and enjoy something that looked like a pipe dream just a short time ago.
“I think it's going to be somewhat of a celebration,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “And not like a celebration of 'oh my gosh we made it' because we have a job to do and our job is to win, but if you can't look back a little bit and put things in perspective and if that doesn't give you a little extra charge, then we may have to check your ticker. We're fired up to be playing, I can tell you that much.”
But it likely won't be smooth sailing from now until the season ends in late December. Players will be out due to COVID, games around the Mountain West will be canceled — like New Mexico at Colorado State was on Saturday — and unexpected things will pop up along the way.
Players and coaches test three times per week, and a positive test would mean that player or coach — and potentially others who have been close to them due to contact tracing — could be ruled out for a game at the last minute.
“I feel like it's going to be a crazy (season), but coach always says to take it one day at a time and don't look too far ahead,” linebacker Zeke Noa said. “Things can change, games can be canceled. ... But right now our mindset is if we're going, we're going. We have to be prepared for whatever happens. There could be hiccups and people testing positive, but we just have to be great problem solvers and 'next man up.'”
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier admitted the proposition of not knowing until late Friday night whether a game will be played and with which players is “pretty scary,” but in a weird 2020 season it's better than not having a season at all.
“It's all very uncertain and there's the possibility of having a guy, knock on wood, maybe not be available myself included,” Bachmeier said. “But I think the way we've prepared, we are really dialed in on our stuff and being prepared for everybody to be ready to play regardless of who it is and where they are on the depth chart.
“I'm pretty curious to see how it all goes, with the entire situation of no fans and not having played in a long time. We just have to go out there and operate.”
As far as the matchup on the field, Boise State has won 16 of the past 17 games against Utah State — including a 56-21 drubbing in Logan, Utah, a year ago — and the Broncos come in as a 17-point favorite. But with no fans in the stands and plenty of unknowns from the Aggies due to a new offensive coordinator and transfer quarterbacks and running backs from Utah, a win for the Broncos is anything but a sure thing.
Having a game on the schedule and a team to prepare for appeared unlikely just a short time ago. So in a crazy and unique 2020, Boise State's players and coaches hope to make the most of the unexpected opportunity.
“Who would have thought we would have a game this Saturday?” Shakir said. “The team is excited about it, I'm excited about it. We're just ready to play.”