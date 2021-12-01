Former Boise State quarterback Jack Sears (16) carries the ball out of bounds during the game against UTEP on Sept. 10 at Albertsons Stadium. Sears is no longer a member of the Boise State football team, according to an BSU athletics spokesperson.
Backup quarterback Jack Sears has left the Boise State football program, and according to a report, will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
A Boise State spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press on Wednesday that Sears was no longer with the team after a report from Bronco Nation News said that he has already cleaned out his locker and entered the transfer portal.
Sears joined the Broncos in 2020, transferring in from USC. The former four-star quarterback played in three games last year, starting two. He started after Hank Bachmeier tested positive for COVID-19. In the first start, Sears had 280 passing yards and three touchdowns against Air Force. But he was knocked out with a concussion in his second start, against BYU. He did not appear in any games the remainder of the year.
In the offseason, Bachmeier and Sears competed for the starting position, with new coach Andy Avalos giving both players a clean slate. But Sears was hampered with injuries throughout fall camp and Bachmeier earned the start for the season opener against UCF, which he kept throughout the season.
Sears saw action in four games this season with 48 yards on 2-of-6 passing. He had a touchdown run in the 37-0 win against New Mexico.
Sears’ departure leaves the Broncos with five quarterbacks on their roster for their bowl game, although of those five, all but Bachmeier are freshmen. True freshman Taylen Green appeared in games at Utah State and Fresno State this season, although he didn't throw a pass in either. Redshirt freshman Andy Peters, a Timberline graduate, appeared in the BYU game last season after Sears got injured. He went 4 for 8 and had 26 passing yards. Peters has not appeared in a game this season.
Neither Colt Fulton nor Colton Fitzgerald have appeared in games for the Broncos yet.
Boise State (7-5) will find out its bowl destination on Sunday.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue