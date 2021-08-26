BOISE - Andy Avalos doesn’t have a ton of time to sit and reflect on the last 15 years — he’s pretty busy these days — but a quick glance at a photo saved on his phone will do the trick.
While packing to make the move to Oregon a little more than two years ago, Andy and his wife Summer found an old notebook containing their finances from when he was a GA at Colorado from 2006-2008.
Fresh off his playing career at Boise State and unsure what was next, he gave a coaching a try at Colorado under his former coach Dan Hawkins. But graduate assistants don’t exactly rake in the big bucks or live a lavish lifestyle.
“We came across a notebook with our monthly bills and what our budget was for the month to live,” Avalos told The Idaho Press recently. “And it wasn’t much more than what I was making as a player. It was minimal.”
Avalos snapped a photo of a page in the notebook and saved it on his phone. He looks at it from time to time.
“It reminds us where we were,” Avalos said. “And the things we went through.”
Avalos, who played at Boise State from 2001 to 2004, ranks No. 5 in program history with 355 career tackles. He was twice a first team All-WAC honoree and had several highlight-reel moments, including a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl against Louisville in his final game.
He was hired in January to return as Boise State’s head coach, completing a journey that took him to Nebraska-Kearney, Sacramento State and Oregon with seven years as an assistant in Boise in between.
It’s the job he’s always wanted — and one two decades in the making.
“You’d have to ask him what his dream job was but it would shock me if it wasn’t this,” Boise State tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “I know that’s always been something he’s always wanted — to be part of making this place special. In whatever role he’s been cast in here, it’s always been important to him.”
After his playing career ended, Avalos took some time to figure out what he wanted to do next. His first paying job? He was an extra in the movie Gridiron Gang with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Avalos said it was his first time earning “some real good money.”
He eventually decided to give coaching a try and moved to Boulder, Colorado, to serve as a graduate assistant with the Buffaloes in 2006. His wife had a “real job” as he called it, but the two still barely were able to break even.
“We were scraping by,” Avalos said. “We’d use my scholarship check as a GA to pay the rent and then we’d live off whatever she made. My scholarship check was gone right away.”
Avalos would get creative to try and bring in extra money, sometimes selling pizza or candy to kids at Colorado football camps.
“Selling pizza to get an extra $500 in your pocket and how long that $500 would last you,” Avalos recalled. “Or going and buying the cheapest Snickers at the cheapest rate you could and selling them at camp for $1, trying to make you know, 50 cents or whatever per bar on a big wholesale box of Snickers. Yeah, it was (tough).”
Avalos and his wife would track their expenses in a notebook in hopes of finding a way to at least break even.
“At best,” Avalos said with a laugh. “And then it was swiping the credit card because you knew what those numbers were.”
But the grind eventually paid off. He earned his first full-time coaching gig as the defensive line coach at Nebraska-Kearney in 2009. He spent two seasons there and one year at Sacramento State before returning to his alma mater as the defensive line coach under Chris Petersen in 2012.
Avalos was the defensive line coach from 2012-2013 and then the linebackers coach from 2014-2015. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016 and spent three seasons leading the Boise State defense before leaving for a huge pay raise and an opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the Pac-12 at Oregon.
“When we walked out of the door at Boise State to go to Oregon, it was one of the hardest things that we have ever had to do,” Avalos said. “I left Boise State twice, once as a player and once as a coach and it was like ‘how am I going to get back?’ Because that’s how much this place means to me.”
Avalos spent two seasons at Oregon and instantly improved the Ducks’ defense. He helped Oregon to a pair of Pac-12 championships and appearances in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.
While at Oregon he was exposed to success at the highest level and a new way of doing things. He learned the Alabama model which Oregon coach Mario Cristobal used from his days with Nick Saban at Alabama. And he learned how Oregon did things such as training and sports science.
“Whether it be recruiting, hydration, nutrition, marketing and everything in between,” Avalos said. “Being exposed to all that stuff, that experience – it really helped me.”
Avalos was enjoying his time at Oregon and had no plans to leave. He was in a defensive staff meeting preparing to play Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl last December when his phone started buzzing — and didn’t stop.
“My phone was in my pocket and it was just buzzing nonstop,” Avalos said. “I didn’t know what was going on so I pulled my phone out and looked at it and was like, ‘Oh shit.’”
Seventeen days later Avalos was announced as Boise State’s next head coach, replacing Bryan Harsin — who had made a surprise move to leave and become the head coach at Auburn.
Sure Avalos always wanted to be a head coach at some point, but the chance to come back to Boise State — his alma mater and a place he had spent 11 years as a player and assistant coach — was a no-brainer.
“I’ll be honest,” Avalos said. “If we were going to a brand new place in a brand new city — that would have been a lot more difficult. A lot more difficult. But coming back to a place I’m very familiar with — the supporters of the program, a lot of the players, a lot of the support staff – that was a huge part of it.”
Eight months have since passed and Avalos has adjusted to the differences in becoming a head coach. There’s way less time to watch film and actually coach and way more time spent on administrative duties. But that’s fine with him. He’s in the corner office in the Blaymeier Football Complex with windows overlooking the same blue turf he once played on.
He’s back right where he’s always wanted to be. Boise State has made Avalos into the person and coach he is today — and now as head coach he’s trying to do the same for others.
Nobody has seen it better than Riddle, who was a coach at Boise State when Avalos was a player and then coached at Colorado while he was a GA. Riddle returned as an assistant coach alongside Avalos in 2014 and spent five seasons with him before he left for Oregon. In all the two are in their 13th year together since both arrived in Boise in 2001.
“You talk about a guy that you can cut open and he’s going to bleed blue — there’s no doubt he’s that guy,” Riddle said. “If you want to see that just look at the connection he has with the former players. They’ll come around and it’s not just guys he played with or guys he coached. He’s connected with everybody and it’s because of how special this place is to him and what it’s done for him.
“He’s a guy that every day you’re going to get his best and that’s contagious. Everybody else is trying to give their best and provide that energy and have the same impact on making this place the best place possible. And it’s all because of how he feels about Boise State and what it’s done for him.”
The current players have felt it as well. Fifth-year senior Kekaula Kaniho spent two seasons as a defensive back with Avalos as defensive coordinator. Now he gets him back as head coach for his final season.
“He pours everything he has into the program because he did it when he was a player here,” Kaniho said. “And as players it’s cool to see him because he was literally in the exact same shoes we are in now and he was part of the teams that helped build the facilities and the things we have now. He knows what it means to be a Bronco through and through. It’s awesome he got this opportunity to come back and he’s doing a great job.”
Defensive end Shane Irwin, who didn’t know Avalos prior to him returning as head coach in January, said his connection and passion to Boise State is obvious.
“You can just tell he’s extremely prideful about it,” Irwin said. “He’s trying to teach us what he learned here when he was here and it’s really cool to kind of have our coach be somebody who played here and was in our shoes and just keeping all the traditions alive and stressing the importance of loving our family.”
Irwin has seen highlights of Avalos’ playing days at Boise State, including the memorable interception return for a touchdown against Louisville.
“He was a freaking dog,” Irwin said. “I just wish I could wear that black visor that he wore. That thing was freaking sick.”
Now the fun starts.
Boise State will begin the Avalos era with a marquee season opener on Sept. 2 at UCF at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The Broncos again have high expectations — they’ve won the Fiesta Bowl in the first year of both the Petersen and Harsin eras — and were the preseason media pick to win the Mountain Division.
It appears to be a perfect match — a true Bronco back on The Blue to help Boise State get back to national relevance.
Avalos arrived at Boise State as a player in the fall of 2001. Now 20 years later he’s back again — and the energy and excitement around the program hasn’t been higher.
“This is where I want to be,” Avalos said.
Truer words have never been spoken.
