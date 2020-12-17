BOISE — As if 2020 needed any more weirdness, the Boise State football team will play a road game in Las Vegas on Saturday in a stadium where it has played more games and had more success than the ‘home’ team San Jose State.
Makes perfect sense, right?
San Jose State was given the right to host the Mountain West Championship Game since it had a higher composite computer ranking than Boise State. But the Spartans are unable to play games or practice on campus due to restrictions in Santa Clara County banning contact sports.
The Spartans recently relocated to Las Vegas and played a home game against Nevada at Sam Boyd Stadium to finish the regular season. When they earned the right to host the game this week, they dubbed the former UNLV stadium as their current ‘home’ and the Mountain West scheduled the game there.
For the Broncos that means going back to Las Vegas for the third time in the past two seasons and the fourth time in the past four years. Boise State played in the Las Vegas Bowl in both 2017 and 2019 and also played at UNLV last season.
Boise State has actually played more games in the past four years in Sam Boyd Stadium than the ‘home’ team San Jose State.
“In a way it is kind of home because we’ve played in Vegas a few times the past few years,” senior captain Avery Williams said. “We love the environment there. The weather is going to be nice and we’re playing a day game ... we’re going to look to go out there and have fun like usual.”
Boise State is not only familiar with Sam Boyd Stadium — the Broncos are familiar winning at Sam Boyd Stadium. Boise State is 7-1 all-time there with three wins against UNLV and wins against Utah, Arizona State, Washington and Oregon. The Broncos’ only loss was to Washington and former coach Chris Petersen in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl.
“We know our record in that stadium, but that doesn’t mean anything,” wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “We’re going against a really good team, a tough, discipline team that is playing with confidence right now, so we’re just going to control what we can control and hopefully get the win.”
Boise State has previously been to the Mountain West title game four times in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. All four were at Albertsons Stadium.
While the Broncos have the unfamiliar position of playing in a title game somewhere other than on the blue turf, at least it’s a place they are familiar with.
Saturday’s Mountain West Championship Game will be Boise State’s ninth appearance at Sam Boyd Stadium in the past 11 years. No team other than UNLV has played more games there during that span.
“I think it’s awesome because we’ve been to Vegas before and we love playing there,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “We’re looking forward to going back and being able to play there again. The weather will be a little bit warmer than this last game so that’s nice.
“We love playing in Vegas and we’re looking forward to it. We’re going to be ready to go.”
The opponent is a familiar one for Boise State as well. The Broncos are preparing this week to play San Jose State for the third time in the past two seasons.
Although the matchup on Nov. 28 was canceled five hours prior to kickoff due to a lack of available defensive and offensive linemen, the Broncos had a full week of prep for the Spartans that has come in handy this week.
“We definitely prepared really well that week and I think we had a really good game plan going in,” defensive end Shane Irwin said. “We kept all our papers and our scouting reports from that and then kind of added onto them this week.
“I think we have a pretty good understanding of what they do and how they do it, so I think we have a pretty good game plan.”
Boise State also topped the Spartans 52-42 last season in San Jose, but the Broncos trailed 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter. The 42 points were the most allowed by the Broncos all season.
The three previous years Boise State’s opponent in the Mountain West title game was a team they had already played earlier in the season. And while this technically won’t be a rematch, the week of practice and film study the Broncos did earlier this year for the Spartans figures to help come Saturday.
“It’s strange to be honest with you,” coach Bryan Harsin said. “The first time when you prepare for a team under normal circumstances you play them. ... We had some practice we got in for San Jose State and now we’re doing it again. It’s changed a little bit because they’ve played a game (since). We’re just looking forward to playing them and getting that opportunity on Saturday.”
A familiar opponent in a familiar place to decide the Mountain West Championship? Not many would have guessed San Jose State in Las Vegas back in the summer — but in a year like this, the Broncos are just thankful to have a shot.