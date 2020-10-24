BOISE — It wasn't quite the 407 passing yards he had in last season's opener against Florida State, but Hank Bachmeier did more than enough on Saturday to get Boise State off on the right foot for the second straight season.
Boise State's sophomore quarterback had another strong opening day, finishing with 268 yards on 20-of-28 passing and four total touchdowns in Boise State's 42-13 win against Utah State.
“I just felt like we've been preparing so long and so hard for this opportunity, and I think that showed today,” Bachmeier said. “I think we can be even better next week.”
It was a solid return for the Murrieta, California, native, who saw his freshman season derailed following a pair of injuries forced him six games late in the season before a surprise return in the Las Vegas Bowl, where Bachmeier struggled in a 38-7 loss to Washington.
His performance on Friday was more along the lines of what Boise State had seen during the first five games of his college career.
“I thought Hank played well tonight, I thought Hank made some really good decisions,” said Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. “He made some plays that he has to check and I thought he made good decisions. There were a couple plays on third down that we could have executed and converted, but he knows that. Overall, his approach tonight was very good.”
From the start, Bachmeier looked poised, completing his first seven pass attempts in the first quarter. He added his first touchdown pass early in the second quarter, finding Khalil Shakir on a blown coverage in the middle of the field for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Bachmeier added a 17-yard touchdown pass to George Holani late in the second quarter to put the Broncos ahead 28-0. He went into halftime with 205 passing yards.
“That's where Hank should be,” Harsin said. “He should be able to do some of those things. We don't say 'hey go out there and account for four touchdowns in the game,' I think that's an exceptional performance from a standpoint of scoring points.”
In that second quarter, Bachmeier also had a 6-yard touchdown run where he had a hard collision with a Utah State defender as he reached the end zone.
But if the collision left any pain or brought back lingering memories of his past injuries, it didn't show. Bachmeier popped right back up and celebrated the score with teammates John Bates, Tyneil Hopper and Riley Smith.
“It's football and our quarterbacks haven't been hit since the bowl season,” said Harsin. “That's part of his game, he can run, he's going to run. All of our quarterbacks have to learn to run the right play. And there's a time and place to slide, or get down. But there's not a time and place when you're going into the end zone to do that. I think as a competitor, the instincts take over and go. I think that's what he did tonight running the ball.”
With Boise State comfortably in the lead, the Broncos ran the ball more in the second half, with Bachmeier throwing just eight passes.
But he was 2 for 2 on a drive after Utah State cut the lead to 28-13, following a punt that went into the back of a Boise State blocker. Both of those completions were to Shakir, with the second one going for an 18-yard score.
“We just wanted to keep doing what we were doing,” Bachmeier said about the second half. “I think we had kind of developed the run game, get it going, then hit completions. I feel like we did a good job in the second half as well.”