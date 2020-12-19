LAS VEGAS — Avery Williams wasn’t that interested in hearing about the NCAA career record for return touchdowns that he tied Saturday afternoon. He would have rather had the win.
Boise State’s star senior was one of the bright spots Saturday in a 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship Game, returning a punt 69 yards for a touchdown.
It was his ninth-career return touchdown to tie the NCAA career record set by Washington’s Dante Pettis.
“Obviously that’s a cool accolade, but to win the championship would have meant a lot more to me,” Williams said.
Boise State trailed 19-6 in the third quarter and needed momentum when Williams took things into his own hands. He caught the ball in traffic at the Broncos’ 31-yard line, made a couple San Jose State defenders miss and outran the rest of them as he jetted across the field.
With one man to beat, Williams turned for the corner and beat him to the goal line, diving and hitting the pylon with the ball for a touchdown.
“Avery Williams is the best in the country and he provided a spark that we needed,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “He created momentum, but we didn’t capitalize on it. ... Avery did exactly what Avery is able to do. He provided a spark with the big return.
“I think everybody when, he had the ball in his hands, knew that something good was going to happen and it did. That’s what big-time players do, they make big-time plays in big-time games and unfortunately we couldn’t follow that up enough with everyone else to keep that momentum.”
Williams has two kick-return touchdowns, a punt return touchdown and a blocked punt for a touchdown this season. For his career he has six punt return touchdowns and three kick return touchdowns.
He’s won the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Award in each of the past two seasons and figures to be in line for All-American honors in the near future.
San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said after the game Williams was the “best returner I’ve ever coached against, maybe ever.”
All that begs the question: Will he take advantage of an NCAA rule not counting eligibility this season and come back in 2021? He declined to answer Saturday, saying he was focused on the game and finishing up the season.
It wasn’t the result Boise State wanted, but the senior captain Williams certainly did his part.
“This is the first time we’ve lost when I’ve scored on special teams,” Williams said. “That goes to show you that they really kept their composure and didn’t let us swing the momentum.”