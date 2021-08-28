Thursday will mark the first time that the Boise State and UCF football teams meet on the field.
It’s hard not to draw parallels between the trajectory the two programs have been on.
The two Group of Five powers have both made three BCS/New Year’s Six Bowl Game appearances. Both have beaten traditional college football powers in the games.
For years fans of both schools have gone back and forth on Twitter over which one is the standard for Group of Five success. As the game approaches, that has only intensified. Being a part of a matchup like this is fun for Boise State coach Andy Avalos.
“Both programs have rightfully so gained the respect within college football,” Avalos said during his news conference Saturday previewing the game. “It’s attributed to the coaches, the past, obviously the players of the past and the things that those players and coaches have been able to accomplish. I’ve been following this program — in terms of UCF — for some years now because they have done such a good job and watching from afar.”
Following in the footsteps of Boise State, which has three Fiesta Bowl wins in three appearances, the Knights got their first Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2013 by winning the American Athletic Conference, then still an automatic BCS qualifying conference. The Knights beat Baylor in that game.
UCF got back to the national stage in 2017, finishing an unbeaten season with a win against Auburn in the Peach Bowl. UCF also claimed a national title that year, based on a No. 1 ranking in the Colley Matrix, a computer-generated ranking system which is one of the formulas recognized by the NCAA as a national championship selector.
The next season, UCF went unbeaten in the regular season, but lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
UCF has taken a slight step back the last two years, with a 6-4 record last season, but Avalos says this is still a big-time opening week opponent for the Broncos.
“It’s a great opportunity for both programs to be able to go out and compete and really show within the Group of Fives the type of football and the type of teams there are,” Avalos said. “The talent that is going to be on the field on Thursday night is going to be impressive.”
That talent for UCF includes returning quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a junior who has passed for 7,223 yards and 61 touchdowns over the past two seasons. In both seasons he’s passed for over 3,000 yards, becoming just the third quarterback in program history to do that twice. The other two to accomplish the feat: future NFL quarterbacks Daunte Culpepper and Blake Bortles.
Gabriel has also added 247 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Avalos said he was already familiar with Gabriel, the 2018 Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year, since he did a lot of recruiting in Hawaii while a defensive coordinator at Boise State and Oregon.
“He can do it with his arm, there’s no doubt about it, he’s one of the most accurate quarterbacks you’ll see,” said Avalos. “But he can also extend plays and create plays with his legs, as well. That being said, we got to be extremely disciplined within those passing situations and maintain our rush lanes and make sure we have him accounted for within coverages, too, as well as in the run game.”
Avalos’ admiration for the Knights goes beyond the quarterback and the players. Like Boise State, UCF is bringing in a new head coach in Gus Malzahn. Malzahn comes in after eight seasons at Auburn, where he posted a 68-35 record, including a national championship in his first season in 2013. Coincidentally, former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin replaced Malzahn after he was fired at Auburn in December, setting up the opportunity for Avalos to return to Boise State.
While at Oregon, Avalos and the Ducks faced Malzahn’s Tigers in the season opener in 2019. Auburn won that game in Arlington, Texas, 27-21.
“His offense is one of the most challenging ones in my career that we’ve ever faced,” said Avalos. “In my experiences studying, watching and playing against his offenses, they’re always physical. That’s not just inside the tackles, on the edges and in the backfield, but on the perimeter as well. From studying and watching his wide receivers, they’re always well trained on how to block on the perimeter and how to play physical on the perimeter. That’s going to be a great challenge, as well.”