BOISE — One of the first questions Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin had when he found out the Mountain West would be returning to action on Oct. 24 was who his team would play in the season opener.
Five days later, he's still waiting for an answer.
The Mountain West, dealing with a plethora of logistical issues including confirming the availability of all 12 teams due to state and local restrictions, has yet to release the 2020 schedule despite the first games being less than four weeks away.
It's expected the schedule will be released sometime within the next week, but nobody really knows for sure.
And that's made for a unique start to fall camp, where Boise State is preparing to play — but not sure who it is preparing to play.
“Who are we going to play first, that's what I want to know,” Harsin said.
Boise State typically spends the first two weeks of fall camp focused on itself, meaning the Broncos aren't really behind in terms of preparation. A period of practice or drill might be put in to mirror what an upcoming opponent will do, but coaches typically don't get into specifics about the first opponent or the game plan until roughly two weeks before the opener.
But it's a different story for the coaches, who would be watching film and getting prepared on their own for when the time comes to start relaying information to the players. For example, if the first game was against Air Force, defensive coaches would already be studying the triple option and formulating a plan to try and combat it.
“We've had some time and gotten ahead and we'll have a plan for whoever it is, but certainly we'd like to know,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “Really at this point it's more for us as coaches, the preparation behind the scenes.”
Making things tougher is that the eight Mountain West opponents Boise State planned to play this season may not end up being the same eight. The Broncos have no clue which of the other 11 Mountain West teams they will play, or whether a nonconference game agaisnt BYU could still happen and replace a league game.
Commissioner Craig Thompson said not all teams may play eight league games due to a variety of factors. If Boise State plays BYU to help alleviate a scheduling issue for Air Force caused by also playing Army, it's not clear which league game that would replace.
Boise State originally had road trips scheduled to Hawaii, New Mexico, Wyoming and Air Force, and home games against San Jose State, Utah State, UNLV and Colorado State.
But Thompson said the rotation could be scrapped this season, potentially in favor of more regional games to cut down on travel.
Harsin and the league's head coaches discussed the schedule prior to the return with an understanding that it likely wouldn't be fair or perfect for everyone. But they all agreed it would be worth it to get to play this fall.
“We know it's not going to be in someones favor, we already know that,” Harsin said. “We might have a neutral site game or maybe not play here like you planned. It may not work out perfectly for you, but hey, we still agree we need to move forward.
“At the end of the day ... we're going to get that schedule and we're going to say 'alright, this is what we're doing' and if that means we're on the road for four games in a row, I have no idea what that looks like, but if that's the case, then that's the plan and we'll start preparing for it.”
Linebacker Bruno DeRose said the Broncos are focused on themselves right now and not worried about who the first game is against. Schmedding agreed, saying it does them no good to worry about a situation they can't change.
“On the field it's a 1-0 mindset and I know that's what Coach Harsin always preaches and it's true, especially this year,” Schmedding said. “There's so many unexpected things and changes we can't control, so if you're not in that mindset you are going to wear yourself out thinking about things you can't control.”
But that doesn't mean the Broncos are fine not knowing who they play in less than four weeks. As each day passes, Oct. 24 becomes a day closer.
Typically a team knows the day after the previous season ends who they'll play in the first game the following year. Boise State would take three weeks notice at this point.
“They are working hard to put a schedule together and the coaches — we're not involved in that,” Harsin said. “When it comes out, there's going to probably be a few complaints or somebody happy about something, but at the end of the day it's like, hey, this is what you got. Go play.”