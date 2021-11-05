FRESNO, Calif. — Andy Avalos knows a thing or two about how big a win over Fresno State can be.
Avalos was a freshman linebacker in 2001 when Boise State went to Fresno and upset No. 8 Fresno State on ESPN in what many refer to as the single game and moment that started the Broncos on their path to becoming a national power the past two decades.
The lasting impact of a win at Bulldog Stadium might not be as big this time around, but it’s a huge game and big opportunity for the Broncos nonetheless. Boise State (4-4, 2-2 MW) needs a win to stay in contention in the Mountain Division race while also looking to avoid a fifth regular season loss for the first time since 1998.
Fresno State, meanwhile, is ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff standings and is fighting for the West Division title and a spot in the championship game on Dec. 4.
“They are extremely talented like they were in 2001,” Avalos said. “I think at the end of the day, anytime these two teams meet up it’s a battle. It’s a physical game and it’s a battle. Both sides have very talented players.”
The Fresno State-Boise State rivalry dates back to 1977. The teams played every year from 2001 to 2014 and have met three times in the Mountain West Championship Game in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
The Bulldogs and Broncos played four times in barely 365 days during a stretch in 2017 and 2018 when they met twice each year in the regular season and the championship game. Boise State won the 2017 title game, but fell in overtime in 2018 in a snowy game on The Blue.
The devastating 2018 walk-off loss on The Blue was Avalos’ final game as Boise State’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Oregon.
He’s now back as the head coach and preparing to take his team into a place it hasn't won in more than a decade. The last win came Oct. 11, 2011.
While BYU and Nevada are seen by some as rivals to Boise State, many would argue the biggest rival of them all is Fresno State given the history and battles over the years. Heck the two sides even have a rivalry trophy — a large Milk Can — which goes to the winner.
“It means a whole lot to both sides,” Avalos said. “We’re not going to shy away from that or underestimate what this game means. There’s a lot of history going all the way back to 2001 that is built into this game. Regardless of whether it’s 2001, '11, '13, '17, '18 — whatever the year was, there’s a lot that goes into this game. A lot of pride, players playing with passion, and there’s obviously usually a lot on the line as well.”
Boise State’s last trip to Fresno came in the final week of the regular season in 2017. The Broncos lost the game 28-17 but were still awarded the chance to host the Bulldogs in the Championship game in Boise the following week due to higher computer numbers. That didn’t sit well with many in Fresno or around the country, and the Broncos used the home-field advantage to squeak out a 20-17 win.
The teams met in Boise the following season and the Broncos upset the 16th-ranked Bulldogs 24-17. The two teams played in the title game again in Boise later that season in a blizzard, but Fresno State scored a touchdown in overtime to beat the Broncos 19-16.
Due to the unbalanced Mountain West schedule, the teams haven’t played since. Just three current Boise State players saw action in the last game in Fresno in 2017 and had statistics. Octavius Evans had one catch for nine yards, Kekaula Kaniho had three tackles and Joel Velazquez had one punt.
It’s typically a hostile environment at Bulldog Stadium with students and fans chanting and yelling unkind things toward the players as they walk down the tunnel to the field. That figures to be no different Saturday with the Broncos coming to town — and the stadium sold out for the first time since 2014.
“This is my first time going there and I’ve been hearing about it since my freshman year,” tight end Riley Smith said. “It’s going to be exciting. We love going against fans that talk trash to us and try to get in our heads. It’s just something we really look forward to. It’s going to be fun to go out and play those guys in an atmosphere like that.”
Added wide receivers coach Matt Miller, who had 14 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown in two games at Bulldog Stadium in 2011 and 2013, “I think it’s an awesome environment. You do the walk from the locker room down to the field and it’s a good opportunity to get your mind right.
“Just like playing on The Blue, these are equally as fun going into a hostile environment against a dang good team and hopefully playing your best in front of 37,000 to 40,000 people.”
Fresno State has a dynamic offense led by Washington transfer Jacob Haener at quarterback. The Bulldogs have a pair of talented running backs in Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims and a likely All-Mountain West wide receiver in Jalen Cropper.
The Bulldogs played now-No. 4 Oregon close in a 31-24 loss earlier this season before upsetting then-No. 13 UCLA on the road, 40-37. Fresno State is coming off an impressive 30-20 win at previously undefeated No. 24 San Diego State last weekend.
Boise State, meanwhile, is looking to continue momentum from a 28-19 road win at Colorado State last week. The Broncos are looking for consecutive wins for the first time this season.
It’s a big game for both teams with plenty at stake. What else is new?
“They are a good team,” safety Tyreque Jones said. “Their record is their record for a reason. They play well together and they are well coached. We just have to be prepared and do what we need to do so we can come out on top.”