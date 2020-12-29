Former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach Andy Avalos said Tuesday he’s yet to formally interview for the vacant head coaching position at his alma mater.
But he didn’t deny interest either.
Avalos, the defensive coordinator at Oregon, spoke to the media Tuesday as part of a Fiesta Bowl press conference. The Ducks are slated to play Iowa State on Saturday.
“That’s my alma mater,” Avalos said. “A lot of blood, sweat and equity (went) into that university. But ultimately, there’s been no process. I’ve not been engaged in that process. I’m sure they have a process that they are going through, but we’re focused on ours here and we’re focused on finishing.”
Idaho Press sports columnist Mike Prater reported Sunday that Avalos and/or his representatives had talked with Boise State officials or those connected to the search firm on at least one occasion about the possibility of replacing Bryan Harsin as head coach. Harsin left for Auburn on Dec. 22.
Prater also reported that both Avalos and former quarterback Kellen Moore have “high interest” in the position.
“We’re very blessed to be in this opportunity here, but not only apart of this university but we have the opportunity to finish this season that has been so challenging,” Avalos said. “It’s demanded so much focus and growth over the course of the year, and ultimately that’s where we’re at and we fully intend to finish and that’s where our focus. Again, there has not been any formal interaction there.”
It’s believed that Moore is Boise State’s top choice. The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator confirmed interest Monday in the job, but said he was “letting the process play out”. The Cowboys play the new York Giants in the final regular season game Sunday and can still make the playoffs with a win and a Washington loss.
If Moore were to turn down the job, Boise State would seemingly turn to Avalos. Other candidates could include Montana State Jeff Choate and BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked Tuesday on 103.5 The Fan in Dallas during his weekly appearance about Moore.
“He’s certainly unique for the job there at Boise State because of his great career there,” Jones said. “He’s unique to us because he knows the players so well, played with them, and he’s unique because of his relationship with Dak (Prescott) and frankly now his relationship with Andy Dalton.
“He fits real good for us right now.”
Many expect Jones to offer a raise big enough to keep Moore around in Dallas, but he seemed to indicate he would support the former Boise State quarterback should he have a chance to take his first head coaching job in Boise.
“Remember the two buzzards sitting on the limb and the one has his neck turned around looking at the other one and says ‘patience my (butt), I’m going to kill something’ as they surveyed the landscape?” Jones said. “The bottom line is, when it’s there, take it.”
AD SEARCH NEARING CONCLUSION
Boise State is likely to name a new athletic director before hiring a football coach, and an announcement on a new AD could come later this week or early next week.
The plan potentially would be for the new AD to be hired so they could be involved in the hiring of the football coach late this weekend or early next week.
One candidate confirmed by the Idaho Press is Santa Clara athletic director Renee Baumgartner. She’s in her sixth year as the AD at Santa Clara after previously working as an associate athletic director at both Oregon and Syracuse.
It’s unknown how many candidates are being considered, but two sources told the Idaho Press that internal candidate Brad Larrondo will not land the job. Larrondo has been with the university for several years in a number of roles and received strong support from current and former players.