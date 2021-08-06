BOISE — John Ojukwu was sitting in his car in the parking lot near Albertsons Stadium Friday afternoon while conducting his Zoom video interview with reporters.
The senior offensive lineman wasn’t allowed inside the Bleymaier Football Complex at the time.
COVID-19 protocols have returned for the Boise State football team as they deal with an unspecified number of positive cases and rising numbers in the Treasure Valley. Wearing masks indoors, social distancing — all the standard stuff is back.
The Broncos also are trying to limit exposure by doing things such as separating the time the offense and defense can be in the locker room.
“Just doing whatever we have to do to play football,” Ojukwu said. “That’s the biggest thing for us.”
Boise State had hoped to be past this by this point. The program had a mostly normal summer and thought the protocols would be behind them as the vaccine became more available and COVID numbers went down.
But with the spike in the Delta variant and rising numbers in the community — combined with an outbreak within the department the night before fall camp started — athletic director Jeramiah Dickey made the decision to put all sports teams back in a ‘bubble’ for the time being.
Guests and media members are no longer allowed to watch practice — that could change on days the team practices inside Albertsons Stadium — and all interviews are being conducted virtually.
Within the program players are back to many of the protocols put in place during a difficult 2020 season that nobody wanted to endure again.
“Although it’s not what we thought it would be we’re attacking it head on,” senior linebacker and captain Riley Whimpey said Friday. “We’re still doing way more than we were at this point last year, so to be able to take steps forward that way and just take it day by day. Although it’s a little different scheduling wise we’re still getting everything in we would have in a normal fall camp.
“Our coaches and staff have made specific decisions that will help us get out of the situation that we’re in, and all while we’re still able to get work in and continue to prep for our first game on Sept. 2.”
Friday was the first day Boise State made players available to the media since practices started — and since news broke Tuesday night of positive COVID-19 cases within the department.
Boise State’s vaccination rate within the football program has been a big story of late. Coach Andy Avalos has hinted in previous weeks that the number wasn’t great but said earlier this week it was improving.
While many schools have been public about their vaccination rates Boise State has yet to reveal where the football team stands. Dickey said in a series of tweets the department has had positives both with vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals but declined to give specific numbers or sports.
Whimpey declined to discuss the team’s vaccination rate, saying “that’s a question for coach Avalos”, but added, “It’s a personal decision and left up to the players as far as what they think is best for them. … I mean we’ve definitely had conversations about it, doctors have come and spoke to the team, but at the end of the day that comes down to what the individual feels is best for them. That’s kind of how we’re handling it at this point.”
Boise State had two games canceled last season due to COVID-19 protocols, prompting uneasiness within the fanbase when they became one of the only schools in the country to go back to a ‘bubble’ to start fall camp due to the positive cases.
But the Broncos have practiced all three days as scheduled and continue to move forward despite the unwanted hiccup. It’s not ideal, but it’s better than this time last year — when the Broncos weren’t practicing and were unsure whether they’d even have a season.
“At the end of the day we’re just happy to be able to go out there and practice,” Whimpey said.
As for the action on the field the past three days? The media has been unable to watch but both Ojukwu and Whimpey said they were pleased with how the practices have gone.
“It’s been great getting back to football,” Ojukwu said. “Last year we didn’t really get a fall camp so to get back into it, it’s been great.”
Said Whimpey, “A lot of guys are excited to be out there. The energy is high and we’re working as hard as we can right now day in and day out and doing what we can each day to make sure were prepared for Sept. 2.”
Boise State opens the 2021 season at UCF on Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The home opener is set for Sept. 10 against UTEP.