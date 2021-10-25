BOISE — Seven games into the Boise State football season it appears the issues resulting in a 3-4 record are just as big in the days leading up to game day as it is the games themselves.
And first-year coach Andy Avalos hopes the bye week will serve as a turning point.
The Broncos had what Avalos called “some of the most competitive practices we’ve had all year” as they looked to put a 24-17 loss to Air Force in the rear-view mirror and turn the page to the final five regular season games.
Boise State has lost three home games in a row — something that hasn’t happened since 1996 — and is in danger of not becoming bowl eligible for the first time in 24 years. The Broncos must win three of the final five games to qualify for a bowl game but still have three challenging road trips to Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State ahead.
It’s unprecedented struggles for a program used to one thing — winning. And as he has the past few weeks, Avalos reiterated the problems stem from not having enough consistency in the six days leading up to game day.
The issues were addressed during the bye week, Avalos said, and he’s hoping to see an improvement ahead of Saturday’s road game at Colorado State (5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network).
“Resetting a vision on what it looks like and what the work takes to become a consistent team,” Avalos said. “That team work and establishing that mentality of what it looks like from the very beginning of the week. We had some of our most competitive practices we’ve had consistently for the week and we’re continuing to build on that (this week).”
Avalos alluded after the loss to Air Force that some players had been late to meetings and has said multiple times the team needed to do better in the days leading up to games.
“It starts with a purpose,” Avalos said. “Mentality always starts with a purpose. Why are we doing what we’re doing? How do we approach every single day? How competitive are we every day? That starts with how we get here in the mornings. That mentality doesn’t start on the field, it starts in meetings and being prepared.
“We’ve got to get back to reestablishing that and really it starts with us as coaches and how we teach and how we build the tools and fundamentals.”
Avalos has mentioned the need to reestablish the foundation put in place years ago in multiple press conferences the past few weeks and even said once that players needed to remember what it’s like to be a Bronco.
Asked Monday about he need to ‘reestablish the foundation’ eight weeks into the season, Avalos said it was something he noticed needed attention early on after he took the job in early January.
“It’s been reestablishing the foundation since day No. 1 in January since we got here,” Avalos said. “Reestablishing what it means to bleed blue, what it means to have the family first, team first and what foes that family look like? It takes great teamwork to make a family and reestablishing what that looks like every single day and creating a competitive environment where we have a certain purpose and competitiveness when we show up every day. That’s what we’re working to reestablish.
“It’s been since January when we got here. We sat down with every single one of the players in the program and asked them the things that needed to change about the program. What has happened in the last couple years that we’ve done well and what do we need to cut out and do better? That’s been a primary focus since January when we came in here and sat down and asked what do we need to do a better job of?”
Boise State has multiple issues on both sides of the ball including running the football and stopping the run. The Broncos also have had poor second halves, which have doomed them in each of their four losses.
Injuries have also been a big factor in some of the struggles. Avalos said several players were given time to heal up during the bye week and he expect some of the injured players to return when the Broncos visit Colorado State on Saturday.
But those that did practice went hard during the week. The Broncos put several competitive drills into practice with consequences for the losing teams or players to try and raise the competitiveness level. Attention to detail in workouts, meetings, film study and other non-game day areas also has been addressed.
Saturday’s game at Colorado State is a must-win game if the Broncos want to remain in the hunt for a Mountain Division title and a spot in the conference title game. And Avalos hopes another solid week will have them in a good position to get back in the win column come Saturday.
“Very encouraged by the players response and the way they responded last week off the field,” Avalos said. “They competed off the field and on the field and the way they understand and are bringing things forward, we can continue to move forward in terms of increasing the competitiveness of how we’re preparing on and off the field.
“Last week was a big week. It was a huge week. To be able to grow in certain areas we must grow in to be more consistent with the things we’re talking about that are part of the foundation, we took a huge step last week. Today was our first practice coming off the weekend where the guys had a few days off and they did a tremendous job out there.”