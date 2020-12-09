Saturday afternoon won’t be the first time University of Wyoming redshirt freshman linebacker Easton Gibbs has had to face Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier or receiver Khalil Shakir.
And it certainly won’t be his first time having to deal with the Broncos.
Gibbs is atop the depth chart for the first time in his young career as the Cowboys prepare to host Boise State in the regular-season finale. Gibbs played his high school football at Temecula Valley in Southern California. Bachmeier — the leading touchdown thrower in the history of the CIF Southern Section, and one of the most decorated recruits in Boise State history — prepped at Murrieta Valley, located just 10 miles away from Gibbs’ high school. Shakir, a decorated wide receiver, starred at Vista Murrieta, which is also located just 10 miles away from Temecula Valley.
Gibbs was a prolific high school quarterback and safety for the Golden Bears. The last time he played against Bachmeier was an epic 63-52 shootout won by Murrieta Valley in October 2018. The year before, in Shakir’s senior season, Vista Murrieta routed Temecula Valley 45-0.
In 2017, Temecula Valley was winless. In 2018, the team made it to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Gibbs could have joined one of the local powerhouses to finish his high school career. In an era of transfers and instant gratification, it would have hardly been surprising.
But that’s not in Gibbs’ blood. That’s partly why UW coveted him out of high school: He had the cliché stick-to-itiveness coaches crave. Gibbs never quit when things got tough. Instead, he tied the laces of his cleats a bit tighter and dug even deeper.
“Easton has tremendous character,” linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “A lot of kids are transferring to multiple different high schools so they can win right away or play right away. They didn’t win a game his sophomore and junior year, and then his senior year, they ended up making the playoffs, and they won six or seven games and saw a guy stick it out.
“(Gibbs is a) great influence in the locker room, and that’s when we say, ‘Hey, this guy’s going to work really hard and become a great player.’”
Gibbs said he had interest from Boise State out of high school, which is his mother’s alma mater. His family grew up rooting for the Broncos, long the powerhouse of the Mountain West and Group of 5 schools everywhere.
So when Gibbs says Saturday’s game means a lot to him, believe him. From childhood rivalries to his mother’s former fandom to his first collegiate start, it’s deeply personal.
“It’s definitely going be an exciting game. I mean, every game is important this year. But it is kind of a family thing,” Gibbs said. “Definitely another chip on the shoulder to go into this game.”
Gibbs is slated to start in place of redshirt sophomore Charles Hicks, who left the New Mexico game with a leg injury and will not play this weekend, according to UW coach Craig Bohl. Gibbs came into the Cowboys’ 17-16 loss to New Mexico during the first half and performed admirably, racking up a career-high 10 tackles.
UW’s linebackers room was bound to look a lot different this season than it did in 2019. Gone are All-American Logan Wilson and fellow stalwart Cassh Maluia, who were drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL draft, respectively. The only known quantity when the season started was junior Chad Muma who, despite playing behind Wilson and Maluia, had performed well as a backup.
Muma has thrived as a full-time starter this season, as the Colorado native is tied for ninth nationally in tackles per game at 11.6 and has been a consistent force for a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th in points per game allowed (21.8) under first-year defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.
Among the many self-inflicted hurdles UW faced in a stunning loss to New Mexico last weekend was Muma’s second-quarter ejection for targeting. Initially, the play unfolded as a pick-six by redshirt senior safety Braden Smith that would have given the Cowboys a 20-10 halftime lead. The play was reviewed, and a block in the back was called. After another lengthy review, officials called Muma for targeting, and the play was wiped out entirely.
It was a brutal momentum swing that somewhat changed the trajectory of the contest, as it forced Gibbs and fellow redshirt linebacker Shae Suiaunoa into more prominent roles, which then impacted the special teams lineup.
“There’s lots of ebbs and flows within the ball game,” Craig Bohl said. “Smith’s interception went from being what I initially thought was a touchdown. ... Next thing you know, our most productive player gets cited for targeting and the ball’s in their hands.
“… I’m not saying that the calls were incorrect, but obviously it was a big, big swing during that part of the game.”
Muma missed the remainder of the game, which put UW’s linebackers into uncharted territory. Suiaunoa, who is listed behind Muma on the depth chart at middle linebacker, finished the game with a career-best five tackles in Muma’s stead.
“While we have total confidence in Easton when he’s in and when Shae got in ... you lose a little bit of your field general out there (with) Chad,” Aaron Bohl said. “(He’s) a guy who not only just does his job really well, but also does a great job communicating with everyone, getting them on the same page. So that was a tough bullet to bite as the game went. But Shae did a great job.”
Because he was ejected in the first half of last week’s game, Muma will be able to start Saturday’s game against Boise State. The Cowboys will be shorthanded without Hicks, but Gibbs has stayed ready for a moment such as this. He’s been picking Hicks’ brain for nearly the whole season as it is, and plans to do so again with his peer on the sideline this weekend. Gibbs is going to take advantage of every possible resource he can.
“We never know when something unfortunate like that will happen,” Gibbs said. “But I think the reps that I got in the game will definitely help my stamina and other things, such as feel for the game.”